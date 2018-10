Russia says it’s “preparing for war” over the US withdrawal from missile treaty

Russia has warned it is “preparing for war” after President Donald Trump announced he will withdraw the United States from a nuclear missile treaty this week.

Andrei Belousov, a senior Russian arms control official, issued the remark after Russia lost a vote at the United Nations to gather support from other nations for the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Reduction Treaty.

“Here recently at the meeting, the United States said that Russia is preparing for war,” Belousov said after the vote. “Yes, Russia is preparing for war, I have confirmed it.”

“We are preparing to defend our homeland, our territorial integrity, our principles, our values, our people – we are preparing for such a war.”

Belousov said his rhetoric were simply a result of Trump’s aggression over the treaty.

He said: “Linguistically, this difference is in just one word, both in Russian and in English; Russia is preparing for war, and the US is preparing a war. Otherwise, why would the United States withdraw from the treaty, build up its nuclear potential and adopt a new nuclear doctrine?”

31 countries voted on Friday in favor of the treaty, 55 against and 54 abstained.

Trump has accused Russia of violating the 1987 INF treaty, which eliminates all ground-launched raise and ballistic missiles with a range of 500-5,500 kilometers.

Trump said at a rally in Nevada: “Russia has not, unfortunately, honored the agreement so we’re going to terminate the agreement and we’re going to pull out. We’re not going to let them violate a nuclear agreement and go out and do weapons and we’re not allowed to.”