Russia shows new missile to try to save U.S. nuclear pact

Russia showed foreign military officials on Wednesday a new cruise missile that the United States says breaches an arms control pact, hoping that an exercise in transparency would persuade Washington to stay in the treaty.

Reuters reports that the United States has threatened to pull out of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), alleging that the new Russian missile violates the pact, which bans either side from stationing short and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe.

Russia, on its part, denies that. The country says the missile’s range puts it outside the treaty and has accused the United States of inventing excuses to leave a treaty it wishes to leave anyway in order to develop new missiles.

Russia displayed the new missile system at a military theme park outside Moscow to foreign military officials and journalists. A senior defense ministry official gave the details of the weapon with a laser pointer.

The missile has a maximum range of 480 kilometers (298 miles), which meant it was fully compliant with the INF treaty, Lieutenant-General Mikhail Matveyevsky, head of Russia’s Missile Troops and Artillery, said.

The date for when Washington has said it will begin the process of pulling out of the pact unless Russia verifiably destroys the new missile system altogether is February 2.