Russia wins World Cup opening game 5-0 against Saudi Arabia

In what was an all-around pleasing opener to the 2018 Russia World Cup, the Russian team beat Saudi Arabia by 5-0 in a mostly attractive game to the international audience.
The festivities started when former World Champion and Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas presented the World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. He was followed by a presentation by Robbie Williams, who is making his comeback in the music world. The English singer gave his rendition of such classic pop songs like “Let Me Entertain You”, “Feel”, “Angels” and “Rock DJ”. He was then joined by Brazilian football legend Ronaldo.
Vladimir Putin appeared on a balcony to address the people at the stadium and watching all over the world. Then the two national teams jumped onto the pitch, where Argentinian referee Nestor Pitana blew his whistle to officially mark the kick-off to the tournament.
Heads of state Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman watched on a balcony along with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
The Saudis started strong but a superior Russian squad quickly took control of the game and started cashing in on their possession of the ball.
Denis Cheryshev became the unlikely hero of the game, after substituting Dzagoev due to an injury. Cheryshev scored two fantastic goals which temporarily place him as goal leader of the tournament.
With this result, the Russians have every chance to advance to the second round. Their toughest opponent will undoubtedly be Uruguay, but a 5-0 result will prove very useful to grab that second spot and best the Egyptians, led by player of the year, Mohammed Salah.
Rusia gana partido inaugural de Copa del Mundo por 5-0 contra Arabia Saudita
En lo que fue un gran comienzo de la Copa del Mundo de Rusia 2018, el equipo ruso venció a Arabia Saudita por 5-0 en un juego atractivo para el público internacional.
Las festividades comenzaron cuando el ex campeón mundial y portero español Iker Casillas presentó la Copa del Mundo en el Estadio Luzhniki en Moscú. Le siguió una presentación de Robbie Williams, que está haciendo su reaparición en el mundo de la música. El cantante inglés dio su interpretación de canciones pop clásicas como “Let Me Entertain You”, “Feel”, “Angels” y “Rock DJ”. Luego se le unió la leyenda del fútbol brasileño Ronaldo.
Vladimir Putin apareció en un balcón para dirigirse a la gente en el estadio y a las audiencias en todo el mundo. Luego, los dos equipos nacionales saltaron al terreno de juego, donde el árbitro argentino Néstor Pitana hizo sonar su silbato para marcar oficialmente el inicio del torneo.
Los jefes de estado Vladimir Putin y el príncipe saudita Mohammed bin Salman observaron en un balcón junto con el presidente de la FIFA, Gianni Infantino.
Los sauditas comenzaron fuertes pero un equipo ruso superior tomó rápidamente el control del juego y comenzó a sacar provecho de la posesión del balón.
Denis Cheryshev se convirtió en el héroe improbable del juego, después de sustituir a Dzagoev debido a una lesión. Cheryshev anotó dos goles fantásticos que temporalmente lo colocan como líder de goleo del torneo.
Con este resultado, los rusos tienen todas las posibilidades de avanzar a la segunda ronda. Su oponente más duro será, sin duda, Uruguay, pero un resultado de 5-0 resultará muy útil para conseguir ese segundo puesto y superar a los egipcios, liderados por el jugador del año, Mohammed Salah.