Russia wins World Cup opening game 5-0 against Saudi Arabia

In what was an all-around pleasing opener to the 2018 Russia World Cup, the Russian team beat Saudi Arabia by 5-0 in a mostly attractive game to the international audience.

The festivities started when former World Champion and Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas presented the World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. He was followed by a presentation by Robbie Williams, who is making his comeback in the music world. The English singer gave his rendition of such classic pop songs like “Let Me Entertain You”, “Feel”, “Angels” and “Rock DJ”. He was then joined by Brazilian football legend Ronaldo.

Vladimir Putin appeared on a balcony to address the people at the stadium and watching all over the world. Then the two national teams jumped onto the pitch, where Argentinian referee Nestor Pitana blew his whistle to officially mark the kick-off to the tournament.

Heads of state Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman watched on a balcony along with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The Saudis started strong but a superior Russian squad quickly took control of the game and started cashing in on their possession of the ball.

Denis Cheryshev became the unlikely hero of the game, after substituting Dzagoev due to an injury. Cheryshev scored two fantastic goals which temporarily place him as goal leader of the tournament.

With this result, the Russians have every chance to advance to the second round. Their toughest opponent will undoubtedly be Uruguay, but a 5-0 result will prove very useful to grab that second spot and best the Egyptians, led by player of the year, Mohammed Salah.



