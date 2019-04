Russian agent Maria Butina, who admitted to being a spy, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Friday after she begged a judge for mercy and expressed remorse for conspiring with a Russian official to infiltrate a gun rights group and influence American conservative activists and Republicans.

Reuters reports that U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan imposed a sentence that matched the prison term prosecutors requested and also agreed to deport 30-year-old Butina after she completes her time in jail. The sentence included the nine months Butina has served in jail since her arrest last July, so she has nine more months left behind bars.

Butina told the judge: “For all the international scandal my arrest has caused, I feel ashamed and embarrassed. My parents taught me the virtue of higher education, how to live life lawfully, and how to be good and kind to others.”

Butina added: “I have three degrees, but now I’m a convicted felon with no job, no money and no freedom.”

Butina pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiring to act as a foreign agent, an d agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.