A Russian woman accused in the US of acting as an agent for the Kremlin to infiltrate political groups has pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors.

30-year-old Maria Butina, a gun rights activist, admitted a single count of conspiracy at a court in Washington DC.

The BBC reports that she allegedly tried to infiltrate the National Rifle Association (NRA) to influence US policies in favor of Moscow.

Butina agreed to cooperate with investigators. Prosecutors expect the deal will give them information about Russia’s efforts to interfere in US politics.

Reuters reports that her lawyer, Robert Driscoll, estimates that she could face up to six months in prison.

The case has no connection with the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Butina founded a group called the Right to Bear Arms and called for the legalization of short-barreled firearms.

In 2012, she became a life member of the NRA and began traveling the US attending conventions. In 2015, she attended a Trump campaign event in Las Vegas, asking the presidential candidate about his views on US sanctions against Russia.