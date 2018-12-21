Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoes cancer surgery

US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg has undergone surgery to remove two cancerous nodules from her lung, according to the highest court in the country.

A statement released by the court said that the malignant nodules were initially discovered when 85-year-old Ginsburg broke three ribs in November.

Both were successfully removed and afterwards “there was no evidence of any remaining disease,” the court’s statement added.

At the moment, Ginsburg is resting comfortably and no further treatment is planned.

This is not the first surgery the most senior justice on the Supreme Court’s liberal wing has undergone. She previously had colon cancer and pancreatic cancer surgery.

Ginsburg is expected to rest for a few days at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where the surgery took place.

The judge was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton. She had previously focused her work on women’s rights and started the first law journal dedicated to the topic.