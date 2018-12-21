Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoes cancer surgery

US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg has undergone surgery to remove two cancerous nodules from her lung, according to the highest court in the country.
A statement released by the court said that the malignant nodules were initially discovered when 85-year-old Ginsburg broke three ribs in November.
Both were successfully removed and afterwards “there was no evidence of any remaining disease,” the court’s statement added.
At the moment, Ginsburg is resting comfortably and no further treatment is planned.
This is not the first surgery the most senior justice on the Supreme Court’s liberal wing has undergone. She previously had colon cancer and pancreatic cancer surgery.
Ginsburg is expected to rest for a few days at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where the surgery took place.
The judge was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton. She had previously focused her work on women’s rights and started the first law journal dedicated to the topic.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg se somete a cirugía de cáncer
La juez de la Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, se ha sometido a una cirugía para extirpar dos nódulos cancerosos de su pulmón, según el tribunal más alto del país.
Un comunicado emitido por el tribunal dijo que los nódulos malignos se descubrieron inicialmente cuando Ginsburg, de 85 años, se rompió tres costillas en noviembre.
Ambos fueron removidos exitosamente y luego “no hubo evidencia de ninguna enfermedad remanente”, agregó la declaración de la corte.
En este momento, Ginsburg está descansando cómodamente y no se planea ningún tratamiento adicional.
Esta no es la primera cirugía a la que se ha sometido el juez de más alto rango en el ala liberal de la Corte Suprema. Anteriormente había tenido cáncer de colon y cirugía de cáncer de páncreas.
Se espera que Ginsburg descanse unos días en el Centro de Cáncer Memorial Sloan Kettering de Nueva York, donde se realizó la cirugía.
El juez fue nombrado para el Tribunal Supremo en 1993 por el presidente Bill Clinton. Anteriormente había centrado su trabajo en los derechos de las mujeres y comenzó la primera revista de ley dedicada al tema.