Ryan Adams cancels United Kingdom tour after allegations of sexual misconduct

Musician Ryan Adams has cancelled his upcoming tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland, after allegations of sexual misconduct by the singer became public.

The BBC reports that nine dates, including two at London’s Royal Albert Hall, have been scrapped.

Fans have also sought refunds, saying they could no longer support the artist. “Full refunds to ticket purchasers will be processed by end of day on Monday,” said Ticketmaster in a tweet announcing the news.

Two weeks ago, the New York Times published a report containing allegations that Adams had exchanged sexually inappropriate messages with a teenage girl.

Adams’ lawyer said the star “unequivocally denies” engaging in inappropriate communications with someone he knew was underage.

The FBI said it would investigate the texts to determine whether Adams was aware of the age of the girl.

The story published by the New York Times also contained interviews with women who said Adams had offered them help with their careers as a pretext for sex, and allegations of psychological abuse from the musician’s former wife, Mandy Moore.

Adams’ initial response was a threat of legal action against the newspaper, saying via Twitter that the New York Times was “going down.” He subsequently deleted the message and issued a statement calling the article “unsettlingly inaccurate,” and apologizing to anyone he had hurt, “however unintentionally.”