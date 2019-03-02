Ryan Adams cancels United Kingdom tour after allegations of sexual misconduct

Musician Ryan Adams has cancelled his upcoming tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland, after allegations of sexual misconduct by the singer became public.
The BBC reports that nine dates, including two at London’s Royal Albert Hall, have been scrapped.
Fans have also sought refunds, saying they could no longer support the artist. “Full refunds to ticket purchasers will be processed by end of day on Monday,” said Ticketmaster in a tweet announcing the news.
Two weeks ago, the New York Times published a report containing allegations that Adams had exchanged sexually inappropriate messages with a teenage girl.
Adams’ lawyer said the star “unequivocally denies” engaging in inappropriate communications with someone he knew was underage.
The FBI said it would investigate the texts to determine whether Adams was aware of the age of the girl.
The story published by the New York Times also contained interviews with women who said Adams had offered them help with their careers as a pretext for sex, and allegations of psychological abuse from the musician’s former wife, Mandy Moore.
Adams’ initial response was a threat of legal action against the newspaper, saying via Twitter that the New York Times was “going down.” He subsequently deleted the message and issued a statement calling the article “unsettlingly inaccurate,” and apologizing to anyone he had hurt, “however unintentionally.”
Ryan Adams cancela gira por Reino Unido luego de acusaciones de conducta sexual inapropiada
El músico Ryan Adams canceló su próxima gira por el Reino Unido e Irlanda, luego de que se hicieran públicas las denuncias de conducta sexual inapropiada del cantante.
La BBC informa que nueve fechas, incluyendo dos en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres, han sido eliminadas.
Los fanáticos también buscaron reembolsos, diciendo que ya no podían apoyar al artista. “Los reembolsos completos a los compradores de boletos se procesarán al final del día el lunes”, dijo Ticketmaster en un tweet anunciando la noticia.
Hace dos semanas, el New York Times publicó un informe que contenía acusaciones de que Adams había intercambiado mensajes sexuales inapropiados con una adolescente.
El abogado de Adams dijo que la estrella “niega inequívocamente” participar en comunicaciones inapropiadas con alguien que él sabía que era menor de edad.
El FBI dijo que investigaría los textos para determinar si Adams estaba al tanto de la edad de la niña.
La historia publicada por el New York Times también contenía entrevistas con mujeres que decían que Adams les había ofrecido ayuda con sus carreras como pretexto para tener relaciones sexuales, y denuncias de abuso psicológico de parte de la ex esposa del músico, Mandy Moore.
La respuesta inicial de Adams fue una amenaza de acción legal contra el periódico, diciendo a través de Twitter que el New York Times estaba “por hundirse”. Posteriormente, eliminó el mensaje y emitió una declaración calificando el artículo de “imprecisa e incompleta”, y se disculpó ante cualquier persona que hubiera lastimado “sin querer”.