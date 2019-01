“Safer Streets” partnership wants to reduce violent crime in St. Louis

The Missouri attorney general’s office is partnering with the U.S. attorney’s office in st. Louis to end high rates of violent crime in St. Louis.

Fox 2 reports that Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Jensen announced details of the “Safer Streets” initiative at a news conference on Tuesday.

The plan will have three to five attorneys from Schmitt’s office to be deputized as assistant U.S. attorneys to help prosecute violent crimes like homicides and carjackings in the St. Louis region.

The aim of the program is to reduce the numbers of violent crimes in the city of St. Louis, which has one of the country’s highest murder rates. Last year, however, that number dropped to 187 homicides to 205 in 2017.

U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Jensen called the partnership “unprecedented.”