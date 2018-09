Salisbury Novichok poisoning: Suspects named

Two Russian nationals have been named as suspects in the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, the BBC reports.

The suspects were identified as Alexander Petrov and Russian Boshirov, who are though to be officers from Russia’s military intelligence service, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

Scotland Yard said there is enough evidence to charge the men.

66-year-old and former Soviet spy, Skripal, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia were poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, back in March.

A detective sergeant also fell ill after responding to the incident.

Police are still working on a separate Novichok poisoning on June 30th, when residents Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley fell ill at a house in Amesbury, about eight miles from Salisbury. Authorities say they are linking both cases.

In the case of the second incident, Sturgess died in a hospital on July 9, while Rowley was discharged from medical care on July 20th.

Prime Minister May said the government had concluded through intelligence provided by UK agencies that the men were part of an operation by the intelligence service. May called the poisoning “not a rogue operation” and “almost certainly” approved at a senior level of the Russian state.

The two suspects are believed to have travelled on Russian passports using aliases.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov told reporters that the names of the two Russian suspects “do not mean anything to me.”

The UK will meet the UN security council to discuss the case on Thursday.