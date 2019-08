San Francisco sues Trump administration over rule to limit legal immigration

The city of San Francisco sued President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday, in an effort to block a new rule that would reduce in half legal immigration by denying visas to poor migrants.

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said in a statement: “This illegal rule is just another attempt to vilify immigrants.”

During his tenure, Trump has made efforts to curb both legal and illegal immigration, an issue at the heart of his campaign and presidency.

The rule, which was unveiled on Monday and is expected to take effect on Oct. 15, expands the definition of a public charge, allowing denials to visa applicants who fail to meet income requirements or who receive public assistance.

“The final rule rejects the long-standing, existing definition of public charge, and attempts to redefine it to include even minimals use of a much wider range of non-cash benefits,” said the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

The suit added: “The final rule will rosen the health and well-being of the counties’ residents, increase risks to the public health, undermine the counties’ health and safety-net systems, and inflict significant financial harm.”

Reuters reports that the suit names U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Department of Homeland Security and their directors as defendants.