Sanders: “Every credible poll has me beating Donald Trump”

One of the topics raised by moderators during the first night of the second round of Democratic debates was that opinion polls among Democrats show that voters prefer a candidate that can defeat Donald Trump in the general election over a candidate that they believe in.

When confronted by this question, Sanders said that every credible opinion poll has him defeating Donald Trump on the national level, and in Midwestern states where he beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. On a similar note, when Elizabeth Warren and John Delaney argued on the topic of universal healthcare and gun control, Warren told Delaney that she couldn’t understand why someone would run for president and focus on all the things that he couldn’t do.

The first night of the Democratic debate has been truly about contrasting the progressive policies of frontrunners Sanders and Warren against the more moderate candidates, most of them coming from the Midwest, in such an iconic city of this part of the country such as Detroit.

This division has been at the heart of the Democratic primary so far, and in Congress as well, as more senior and center-oriented Democrats try to grapple with a new wave of millennial lawmakers that seek to push forward transformative policies.

This theme will also take further shape as the Democratic primary takes speed, as the frontrunners fall into two of two categories: progressive, grass-roots candidates such as Warren and Sanders, or electable, more moderate candidates that can win some of the votes in the Midwest that Trump took from Democrats in 2016.