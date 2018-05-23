Santa Fe High School shooting: first victim had turned down shooter’s advances

Sadie Baze, the mother of one of the 10 victims that were killed Friday morning at a shooting in Santa Fe High School in Texas, said that the shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, had been making advances toward her daughter Shana, asking her to date him.

Baze told CNN and Los Angeles Times that after months of insistence from Pagourtzis, Shana stood up during class and told Pagourtzis that she wouldn’t go out with him.

According to Baze, Pagourtzis had previously dated Fisher’s best friend and she had told her “you don’t date your friend’s exes.”

“A week later he opens fire on everyone he didn’t like,” Baze said. “Shana being the first one.”

The 10 victims, 8 students and 2 educators, have been identified by authorities. Among those killed was a Pakistani exchange student. Sabika Sheikh was confirmed dead by the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, D.C. The Pakistani Association of Greater Houson posted on Facebook that Sheikh was in Texas as part of the Youth Exchange & Study Programme.

Two teachers were killed in the shooting. Glenda Perkins, a substitute teacher was described by one student as “everyone’s favorite substitute.” Cynthia Tisdale, also a substitute teacher, was teaching art class, where the gunfire broke out.

Chris Stone, 17, was the youngest of three siblings who was described by relatives as a dedicated brother. “Being a brother was his best job,” Stone’s father said. “He was always there if someone needed someone to listen or some cheering up.” Jared Conard Black, also 17, had celebrated his birthday two days before the shooting, on Wednesday.

Aaron Kule McLeod, 15, was a freshman at the time of his death. He was described as playful and friendly, with one classmate reportedly saying that had McLeod lived, he would have “made a joke about getting shot.” Christian Riley Garcia, also 15, received an eulogy from the pastor his family and him attended. “He has grown up in our church, I baptized him many [years] ago,” a Facebook post from his pastor read.

Angelique Ramirez was described in a GoFundMe page created in her honor as “a kind, compassionate and caring individual who brought smiles to those who knew her.” Ramirez’s family frantically searched for her after learning of the shooting, but received the sad news of her death several hours later. The same story was true for Kimberly Vaughan, whose mother expressed anger at gun violence and wrote on Facebook: “Folks-call your damn senators. Call your congressmen. We need GUN CONTROL. WE NEED TO PROTECT OUR KIDS.”

Thirty-five miles away, Art Acevedo, the Houston Police Chief, echoed the feelings of Vaughan’s mother, writing in a statement on Facebook that he had “hit rock bottom” regarding gun violence.

“I know some have strong feelings about gun rights but I want you to know I’ve hit rock bottom and I am not interested in your views as it pertains to this issue. Please do not post anything about guns aren’t the problem and there’s little we can do. My feelings won’t be hurt if you de-friend me and I hope yours won’t be if you decide to post about your views and I de-friend you,” said Acevedo in a defiant condemnation of elected officials who have failed to act on gun control.

He called out those officials directly, saying that “the elected officials that ran to the cameras today, acted in a solemn manner, called for prayers, and will once again do absolutely nothing.”

Acevedo took office in 2016 and leads a department of more than 5,000 officers in the fourth-largest city in the United States. Under his direction, officers have engaged in a more humane approach toward detainees and have rarely asked them about their immigration status.

The NRA released a statement following the Friday shooting offering their sympathies for the victims and their families but saying that they do not believe that gun control is the answer.

Thousands of people around the country marched last March to demand lawmakers do something about the gun violence epidemic that the country is living in, following the shooting at Parkland, Florida and the advocacy lead by teenager survivors of said shooting.

After the Santa Fe High School shooting, the Washington Post reported that so far this year more people have died in schools than in the military.