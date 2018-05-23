Santa Fe High School shooting: first victim had turned down shooter’s advances

Sadie Baze, the mother of one of the 10 victims that were killed Friday morning at a shooting in Santa Fe High School in Texas, said that the shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, had been making advances toward her daughter Shana, asking her to date him.
Baze told CNN and Los Angeles Times that after months of insistence from Pagourtzis, Shana stood up during class and told Pagourtzis that she wouldn’t go out with him.
According to Baze, Pagourtzis had previously dated Fisher’s best friend and she had told her “you don’t date your friend’s exes.”
“A week later he opens fire on everyone he didn’t like,” Baze said. “Shana being the first one.”
The 10 victims, 8 students and 2 educators, have been identified by authorities. Among those killed was a Pakistani exchange student. Sabika Sheikh was confirmed dead by the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, D.C. The Pakistani Association of Greater Houson posted on Facebook that Sheikh was in Texas as part of the Youth Exchange & Study Programme.
Two teachers were killed in the shooting. Glenda Perkins, a substitute teacher was described by one student as “everyone’s favorite substitute.” Cynthia Tisdale, also a substitute teacher, was teaching art class, where the gunfire broke out.
Chris Stone, 17, was the youngest of three siblings who was described by relatives as a dedicated brother. “Being a brother was his best job,” Stone’s father said. “He was always there if someone needed someone to listen or some cheering up.” Jared Conard Black, also 17, had celebrated his birthday two days before the shooting, on Wednesday.
Aaron Kule McLeod, 15, was a freshman at the time of his death. He was described as playful and friendly, with one classmate reportedly saying that had McLeod lived, he would have “made a joke about getting shot.” Christian Riley Garcia, also 15, received an eulogy from the pastor his family and him attended. “He has grown up in our church, I baptized him many [years] ago,” a Facebook post from his pastor read.
Angelique Ramirez was described in a GoFundMe page created in her honor as “a kind, compassionate and caring individual who brought smiles to those who knew her.” Ramirez’s family frantically searched for her after learning of the shooting, but received the sad news of her death several hours later. The same story was true for Kimberly Vaughan, whose mother expressed anger at gun violence and wrote on Facebook: “Folks-call your damn senators. Call your congressmen. We need GUN CONTROL. WE NEED TO PROTECT OUR KIDS.”
Thirty-five miles away, Art Acevedo, the Houston Police Chief, echoed the feelings of Vaughan’s mother, writing in a statement on Facebook that he had “hit rock bottom” regarding gun violence.
“I know some have strong feelings about gun rights but I want you to know I’ve hit rock bottom and I am not interested in your views as it pertains to this issue. Please do not post anything about guns aren’t the problem and there’s little we can do. My feelings won’t be hurt if you de-friend me and I hope yours won’t be if you decide to post about your views and I de-friend you,” said Acevedo in a defiant condemnation of elected officials who have failed to act on gun control.
He called out those officials directly, saying that “the elected officials that ran to the cameras today, acted in a solemn manner, called for prayers, and will once again do absolutely nothing.”
Acevedo took office in 2016 and leads a department of more than 5,000 officers in the fourth-largest city in the United States. Under his direction, officers have engaged in a more humane approach toward detainees and have rarely asked them about their immigration status.
The NRA released a statement following the Friday shooting offering their sympathies for the victims and their families but saying that they do not believe that gun control is the answer.
Thousands of people around the country marched last March to demand lawmakers do something about the gun violence epidemic that the country is living in, following the shooting at Parkland, Florida and the advocacy lead by teenager survivors of said shooting.
After the Santa Fe High School shooting, the Washington Post reported that so far this year more people have died in schools than in the military.
Tiroteo en bachillerato de Santa Fe: primera víctima había rechazado avances románticos de tirador
Sadie Baze, la madre de una de las 10 víctimas asesinadas el viernes por la mañana en el tiroteo en el bachillerato Santa Fe, en Texas, dijo que el tirador, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, había hecho avances románticos hacia su hija Shana, pidiéndole salir con él.
Baze dijo a CNN y Los Angeles Times que después de meses de insistencia de Pagourtzis, Shana se puso de pie durante una clase y le dijo a Pagourtzis que no saldría con él.
Según Baze, Pagourtzis ya había salido con la mejor amiga de Fisher y ella le había dicho que “no sales con los exes de tu amiga”.
“Una semana después, abre fuego contra todos los que no le agradaban”, dijo Baze. “Shana siendo la primera”.
Las 10 víctimas, 8 estudiantes y 2 educadoras han sido identificadas por las autoridades. Entre los asesinados está una estudiante paquistaní de intercambio. Sabika Sheikh fue confirmada muerta por la Embajada de Pakistán en Washington, D.C. La Asociación Paquistaní de Houston publicó en Facebook que Sheikh estaba en Texas como parte del Programa de Intercambio Juvenil.
Dos maestras fueron asesinadas en el tiroteo. Glenda Perkins, una maestra sustituta, fue descrita por un alumno como “la sustituta favorita de todos”. Cynthia Tisdale, también maestra sustituta, estaba enseñando clase de arte, donde iniciaron los disparos.
Chris Stone, de 17 años, era el más joven de tres hermanos a quienes sus familiares describieron como un hermano dedicado. “Ser hermano era su mejor trabajo”, dijo el padre de Stone. “Siempre estaba allí si alguien necesitaba ser escuchado o animado”. Jared Conard Black, también de 17 años, había celebrado su cumpleaños dos días antes del tiroteo, el miércoles.
Aaron Kule McLeod, de 15 años, era estudiante de primer año al momento de su muerte. Se le describió como lúdico y amistoso, con un compañero diciendo que si McLeod viviera, habría “hecho una broma acerca de haber recibido un disparo”. Christian Riley García, también de 15 años, recibió un elogio del pastor de la iglesia a la que asistían su familia y él. “Ha crecido en nuestra iglesia, lo bauticé hace muchos [años]”, leyó una publicación en Facebook de su pastor.
Angelique Ramirez fue descrita en una página de GoFundMe creada en su honor como “una persona amable, compasiva y cariñosa que trajo sonrisas a quienes la conocían”. La familia de Ramirez la buscó frenéticamente después de enterarse del tiroteo, pero recibió la triste noticia de su muerte varias horas después. La misma historia fue cierta para Kimberly Vaughan, cuya madre expresó enojo por la violencia con armas de fuego y escribió en Facebook: “Gente, llamen a sus malditos senadores. Llamen a sus congresistas. Necesitamos CONTROL DE ARMAS. NECESITAMOS PROTEGER A NUESTROS NIÑOS”.
A treinta y cinco millas de distancia, Art Acevedo, el Jefe de la Policía de Houston, hizo eco de los sentimientos de la madre de Vaughan, diciendo en un comunicado en Facebook que había “tocado fondo” con respecto a la violencia armada.
“Sé que algunos tienen fuertes sentimientos sobre los derechos de armas, pero quiero que sepan que he tocado fondo y no estoy interesado en sus puntos de vista en lo que respecta a este tema. Por favor, no publiquen nada respecto a que las armas de fuego no son el problema y hay poco que podamos hacer. Mis sentimientos no se verán lastimados si me eliminan de sus amigos y espero que los suyos tampoco lo sean si deciden publicar sus puntos de vista y yo los elimino de mis amigos”, dijo Acevedo en una desafiante condena a los funcionarios electos que no han logrado actuar respecto al control de armas.
Se dirigió directamente a esos funcionarios, diciendo que “los funcionarios electos que corrieron a las cámaras hoy, actuaron de manera solemne, pidieron oraciones y una vez más no harán absolutamente nada”.
Acevedo asumió el cargo en 2016 y lidera un departamento de más de 5,000 oficiales en la cuarta ciudad más grande de los Estados Unidos. Bajo su dirección, los oficiales se han comprometido a un enfoque más humano hacia los detenidos y rara vez les han preguntado sobre su estado migratorio.
La NRA emitió una declaración después de los disparos del viernes ofreciendo sus condolencias por las víctimas y sus familias, pero diciendo que no creen que el control de armas sea la respuesta.
Miles de personas en todo el país marcharon en marzo pasado para exigir a los legisladores que hagan algo acerca de la epidemia de violencia armada en la que vive el país, tras el tiroteo en Parkland, Florida y la defensa liderada por adolescentes sobrevivientes de dicho tiroteo.
Después del tiroteo en el bachillerato Santa Fe, el Washington Post informó que, en lo que va del año, han muerto más personas en las escuelas que en las fuerzas armadas.