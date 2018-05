Santa Fe High School Shooting Update: 10 killed and suspect’s identity revealed

There are now 10 people confirmed dead as a result of the Santa Fe High School Shooting that took place Friday morning in Santa Fe, Texas. CNN is reporting that 9 students and 1 teacher are confirmed to have been killed by the gunman.

The shooter has been identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, according to law enforcement, who was a student at Santa Fe High School. A second person, believed to be a possible accomplice in the shooting, is now also in custody.

Hours after the shooting, bombs were found in the premises. The Santa Fe Independent School District announced, “Possible explosive devices have been located at the school and off campus.” Police are “in the process of rendering them safe,” the district said, adding that the school had been evacuated.

The University of Texas Medical Branch said it had received three patients –two adults and one person under 18 years old – from the shooting. One of the patients is a middle-aged man with a chest wound, who is in critical condition, according to Raul Reyes, the hospital’s director of media relations. The other two people had been shot in the leg, Reyes said.

President Trump said his administration would “do everything in our power” to protect students.

“My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools and do everything we can to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others,” Trump said at an event at the White House. “Everyone must work together at every level of government to keep out children safe.”

The president expressed his condolences to the victims at Santa Fe Highs School.

According to the White House, Trump spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, who is scheduled to give a press conference at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, in Santa Fe.