Sarah Sanders will step down as White House spokeswoman

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, known for her fierce loyalty to President Donald Trump, will leave her job at the end of the month for a possible political future in her home state of Arkansas, Trump said on Thursday.

Sanders is the latest in a long line of senior advisers that have left the White House. She has been with Trump since the early days of his unconventional run for office and has been known for her fierce opposition to the press.

Sander has often dismissed the news media as "the enemy of the people." However, Reuters reports that when ending her daily press briefings, she was often helpful to reporters behind the scenes.

She called the job “an honor of a lifetime” but said she was eager to spend time with her children, who are just getting out of school for the summer.

Sanders said at a White House event, called onstage by Trump to a standing ovation, and her voice trembling with emotion: “I’ve loved every minute, even the hard minutes. I have three amazing kids and I’m going to spend a little more time with them.”

Trump, who announced her departure on Twitter shortly before the event, shared some words about Sanders: “She’s a warrior. We’ve been through a lot together, and she’s tough, but she’s good.”