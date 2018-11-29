Saudi crown prince arrives in Argentina for G20 summit amid Khashoggi murder furor

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman landed in Buenos Aires on Wednesday for the G20 summit of industrialized nations, amid the controversy over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Reuters reports that Human Rights Watch asked Argentina on Monday to use a war crimes clause in its constitution to investigate any involvement by the crown prince in possible crimes against humanity in Yemen and Khashoggi’s murder.

However, a representative of the federal prosecutor’s office assigned to the case told the news media outlet that no decision had yet been made on whether to investigate it.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the crown prince, was killed on October 2 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. After initially denying any involvement by Saudis in the assassination of the journalist, Riyadh then blamed the operation on rogue agents. However, according to American and Turkish officials, the crown prince himself had knowledge of the operation and might have even given the order to carry it out.

Prince Mohammed arrived in Buenos Aires from Tunisia, where he was met by protesters who denounced him as a murderer for the killing of Khashoggi. He was greeted by Argentine foreign minister Jorge Faurie.

Western nations are also calling for an end to the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen, launched by the crown prince.

The G20 summit is scheduled to begin on Friday.