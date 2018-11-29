Saudi crown prince arrives in Argentina for G20 summit amid Khashoggi murder furor

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman landed in Buenos Aires on Wednesday for the G20 summit of industrialized nations, amid the controversy over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Reuters reports that Human Rights Watch asked Argentina on Monday to use a war crimes clause in its constitution to investigate any involvement by the crown prince in possible crimes against humanity in Yemen and Khashoggi’s murder.
However, a representative of the federal prosecutor’s office assigned to the case told the news media outlet that no decision had yet been made on whether to investigate it.
Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the crown prince, was killed on October 2 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. After initially denying any involvement by Saudis in the assassination of the journalist, Riyadh then blamed the operation on rogue agents. However, according to American and Turkish officials, the crown prince himself had knowledge of the operation and might have even given the order to carry it out.
Prince Mohammed arrived in Buenos Aires from Tunisia, where he was met by protesters who denounced him as a murderer for the killing of Khashoggi. He was greeted by Argentine foreign minister Jorge Faurie.
Western nations are also calling for an end to the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen, launched by the crown prince.
The G20 summit is scheduled to begin on Friday.
Príncipe heredero saudita llega a Argentina para G20 en medio de furor por asesinato de Khashoggi
El príncipe heredero de Arabia Saudita, Mohammed bin Salman, aterrizó en Buenos Aires el miércoles para la cumbre del G20 de las naciones industrializadas, en medio de la controversia sobre el asesinato del periodista saudita Jamal Khashoggi.
Reuters informa que Human Rights Watch le pidió a Argentina el lunes que usara una cláusula de crímenes de guerra en su constitución para investigar cualquier participación del príncipe heredero en posibles crímenes contra la humanidad en el asesinato de Khashoggi y la crisis humanitaria en Yemen.
Sin embargo, un representante de la oficina del fiscal federal asignado al caso dijo al medio de prensa que aún no se había tomado una decisión sobre si investigarlo.
Khashoggi, columnista del Washington Post y crítico del príncipe heredero, fue asesinado el 2 de octubre en el consulado de Arabia Saudita en Estambul. Después de negar inicialmente cualquier participación de saudíes en el asesinato del periodista, Riyadh culpó de la operación a agentes rebeldes. Sin embargo, según funcionarios estadounidenses y turcos, el príncipe heredero tenía conocimiento de la operación y podría incluso haber dado la orden para llevarla a cabo.
El príncipe Mohammed llegó a Buenos Aires desde Túnez, donde fue recibido por manifestantes que lo denunciaron como asesino por el asesinato de Khashoggi. Fue recibido por el canciller argentino, Jorge Faurie.
Las naciones occidentales también están pidiendo el fin de la campaña militar liderada por los saudíes en Yemen, lanzada por el príncipe heredero.
La cumbre del G20 está programada para comenzar el viernes.