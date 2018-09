SCAM ALERT: Ameren Missouri Urges Customers to Beware of Scammers Calling Customers in English and Spanish

ST. LOUIS (Sept. 4, 2018) – Ameren Missouri is providing tips to customers in the St. Louis area to help make them aware of scam artists who are attempting to defraud them in English and Spanish. The company has received reports of scammers now targeting customers and businesses requesting immediate payment in Spanish.

The majority of those incidents were phone calls from scammers who threaten that customers’ services will be disconnected or shut off if they fail to make an immediate payment – typically using a prepaid card or other non-traceable form of payment.

Ameren Missouri offers these tips to protect customers against scammers:

Never give your credit card, debit card, Social Security, ATM, checking or saving account numbers to anyone who calls, sends an email, or comes to your home requesting this information.

Don’t trust anyone asking for immediate payment. If you suspect someone is impersonating an Ameren employee, end the conversation and immediately call Ameren Missouri at 1.800.552.7583.

Never purchase a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. Legitimate utility companies do not specify how customers should make a bill payment and always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill. Ameren customers can make payments online, by phone, electronic check, mail or at pay in person locations.

Ameren Missouri continues to work with federal, state and local authorities to investigate utility scams. If you suspect someone is impersonating an Ameren Missouri employee, end the conversation and immediately call Ameren Missouri at 1.800.552.7583. Customers can also follow Ameren Missouri on social media to receive the latest updates on fraudulent account activity.