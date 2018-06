Scandal surrounding Mexican national soccer team after eight players “partied with 30 escorts”

A sex scandal is surrounding the Mexican national soccer team as it has set off from Mexico and into European lands for its World Cup debut against Germany next June 17.

Eight Mexican players allegedly “partied” with approximately “30 escorts” after the team’s 1-0 victory over Scotland, on their farewell match in Mexico City last Saturday.

The story has been widely covered by Mexican media and has even been picked up by international media outlets such as goal.com and the British tabloid Mail Online.

According to the news reports, eight Mexican players, including midfielder Héctor Herrera, goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and LA Galaxy forward Giovani dos Santos went to a luxurious part of town after the game and threw a party with more than 30 alleged prostitutes. The scandal has been such that it has been reported Héctor Herrera left the team’s concentration early to travel to Portugal and address the situation in person with his wife. Herrera is a player at club FC Porto.

The party was reportedly held in Las Lomas, an upscale residential part of Mexico City, and did not finish until “late the following morning” as the players were given the night off.

The Mexican national team has traveled to Europe, where they will face off against Denmark in their last preparation game before the World Cup in Russia.