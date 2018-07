Scarlett Johansson backs out of playing a transgender man following backlash

Actress Scarlett Johansson has announced her withdrawal from the upcoming film “Rub & Tug” where she had been casted to play transgender man Dante “Tex” Gill.

The announcement that she would play said character drew heavy criticism and backlash directed towards Johansson, which argued that the casting of cis actors to play transgender roles denied opportunities for trans actors to more genuinely and accurately represent their community in an effort to make it more visible and accepted.

Johansson release a statement to Out magazine.

“In light of recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting as Dante Tex Gill, I have decided to respectfully withdraw my participation in the project. Our cultural understanding of transgender people continues to advance, and I’ve learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realize it was insensitive. I have great admiration and love for the trans community and am grateful that the conversation regarding inclusivity in Hollywood continues.”

Johansson had initially defended her casting citing the cases of Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman as precedent, but it seems that she has since reconsidered her stance.

In her statement, she addressed the larger controversy that her casting sparked and statistics indicating a drop in representation of LGBTQ characters in 2017 from the previous year.

“While I would have loved the opportunity to bring Dante’s story and transition to life, I understand why many feel he should be portrayed by a transgender person, and I am thankful that this casting debate, albeit controversial, has sparked a larger conversation about diversity and representation in film. I believe that all artists should be considered equally and fairly,” said Johansson.