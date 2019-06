Schedule of events for St. Louis PrideFest 2019

The Pride St. Louis’ celebration of LGBTQ equality celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The setting will be Soldiers Memorial downtown.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of riots at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City, which sparked the modern movement for LGBT rights. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an interactive exhibit by the LGBT History Project will commemorate both anniversaries.

The festival is free of charge, but a donation of $5 will be accepted.

The schedule is the following:

Saturday

11 a.m. • Festival opens; military wreath ceremony (Soldiers Memorial Military Museum)

1 p.m. • Emcees Trixie LaRue and Tassandra Crush (Main stage)

1:15 p.m. • Pride Idol winner (Main stage)

1:30 p.m. • Pride Idol finalists (Main stage)

1:50 p.m. • CHARIS (Main stage)

2 p.m. • Emcees Kyra Banks and Vincent Debeaute (Local stage)

2:20 p.m. • Gateway Men’s Chorus (Main stage); Paula Douglas (Local stage)

2:50 p.m. • Pride royalty revue (Main stage)

3:40 p.m. • Chel (Main stage)

3:50 p.m. • Glimmer (Local stage)

4:20 p.m. • Angelica Vila (Main stage)

5 p.m. • St. Louis drag revue (Main stage); Jen Norman (Local stage)

5:50 p.m. • Dinah Jane (Main stage)

6:30 p.m. • Icona Pop (Main stage)

7 p.m. • Festival closes

Sunday

10 a.m. • Interfaith service (Main stage)

11 a.m. • Festival opens

11:15 a.m. • Hands Across Market Street ceremony (Market Street outside City Hall)

Noon • Grand Pride Parade, with Metro Trans Umbrella Group and St. Louis Metro Transgender community as grand marshals (Market Street, from Eighth to 18th streets)

2 p.m. • Emcees Sable Sinclair, Tumara Mahorning and Julie Tristan (Main stage); emcee Ming Lee (Local stage)

2:10 p.m. • One Way Traffic (Local stage)

2:15 p.m. • Dignitaries (Main stage)

2:50 p.m. • Divas of the Grove (Main stage)

3:25 p.m. • All Mixed Up (Main stage); Josh Zuckerman (Local stage)

4:05 p.m. • Brian Justin Crum (Main stage)

4:35 p.m. • Esintrik (Local stage)

4:45 p.m. • Martha Wash (Main stage)

5:15 p.m. • Amanda Hughley (Local stage)

5:30 p.m. • Taylor Dayne (Main stage)

6 p.m. • Festival closes