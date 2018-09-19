Schnucks acquires 19 Shop ’n Save stores in St. Louis region

Schnucks Markets is purchasing 19 area Shop ’n Save grocery stores owned by parent company SuperValu. The properties will be rebranded as Schnucks stores.

Shop ’n Save will retain 17 store locations in the region, which will close if SuperValu is unable to find a buyer by the end of the year.

The St. Louis Public Radio reports that the acquisition will boost the number of Schnucks grocery stores by 20 percent. Fifteen of the stores purchased include pharmacies, which will also be run by Schnucks.

David Peacock, Schnucks president and CEO, said the company intends to keep all the stores open under the Schnucks brand. Ownership of the individual stores will take place throughout October.

“We were very intentional about the stores we chose to acquired. We thought they were either in a market area that worked very well for us or filled a gap for us. We think we have a very good chance of being successful with those stores,” said Peacock.

SuperValu, the Minnesota-based parent company of Shop ’n Save, put the grocery chain on the market earlier this year. Peacock said Schnucks had been in negotiations for some time on the acquisition.

The CEO said Schnucks will offer jobs to the Shop ’n Save employees at the 19 stores after required background checks. Peacock said, “We look forward to adding 12- to 13-hundred new teammates to our team. We see it as an opportunity to retain jobs”.

The store locations sold to Schnucks are the following:

•1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway, Alton

•800 Carlyle Avenue, Belleville

•634 Berkshire Blvd, East Alton

•2122 Troy Road, Edwardville

•1900 East Edwardsville Road, Wood River

•1253 Water Tower Place, Arnold

•7909 State Highway N, Dardenne Prairie

•45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza, Fenton

•1275 North Truman Blvd, Festus

•2183 Charbonier Road, Florissant

•1032 Lemay Ferry Road, Lemay

•3740 Monticello Plaza, O’Fallon, Missouri

•1421 Mexico Loop Road East, O’Fallon, Missouri

•10634 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann

•60 Harvester Square, St. Charles

•9070 St. Charles Rock Road, St. John

•7057 Chippewa St., St. Louis

•5780 South Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis

•100 Jungerman Road, St. Peters

•500 West Highway 50, Union