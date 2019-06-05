Schnucks expands curbside delivery to many St. Louis area stores

Schnucks is expanding its curbside delivery service to 30 stores in Metro St. Louis and four Illinois stores. Rewards customers can also earn points on all delivery orders.
Fox 2 reports that Schnucks says that curbside pick-up customers have their order delivered to their vehicle in the store’s parking lot.
The local news source describes the purchase process: to place an order visit schnucksdelivers.com and select the “Pickup” option. After completing the purchase, customers will receive a text message with store parking information and a phone number to call upon arrival.
When a customer arrives for a pickup, a Schnucks employee will deliver the items to the customer’s vehicle.
There is an Instacart fee of $1.99 for customers who are not Schnucks Delivers Express members. Customers can use the code “4Curbside” to waive the Instacart Curbside Pickup fee until Sept. 5, 2019.
The list of stores offering the expanded curbside pick-up option are the following:
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
•19 South Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 63703
Metro St. Louis
•2811 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Ill. 62002
•501 Belt Line Road, Collinsville, Ill. 62234
•2222 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Ill. 62025
•2665 North Illinois Street, Swansea, Ill. 62226
•3900 Vogel Road, Arnold, Mo. 63010
•11253 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, Mo. 63044
•141 Hilltown Village, Chesterfield, Mo. 63017
•6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville, Mo. 63304
•12756 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mo. 63141
•3029 Highway K, Dardenne Prairie, Mo. 63368
•12332 Manchester Road, Des Peres, Mo. 63131
•245 East 5th Street, Eureka, Mo. 63025
•45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, Fenton, Mo. 63026
•13987 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, Mo. 63033
•8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, Mo. 63136
•10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122
•101 Civic Center Drive, Lake Saint Louis, Mo. 63367
•9074 Overland Plaza, Overland, Mo. 63114
•6600 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights, Mo. 63117
•1950 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles, Mo. 63303
•4171 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, Mo. 63108
•4333 Butler Hill Road, St. Louis, Mo. 63128
•5055 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, Mo. 63139
•1060 Woods Mill Road, Town & Country, Mo. 63017
•8650 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, Mo. 63119
Evansville, Indiana:
•4500 West Lloyd Expressway, Evansville, Ind. 47712
•5000 Washington, Ave., Evansville, Ind. 47715
•600 East Booneville-New Harmony Road, Evansville, Ind. 47725
•8301 Bell Oaks Drive, Newburgh, Ind. 47630
Schnucks expande la entrega en la acera a muchas tiendas del área de St. Louis
Schnucks está expandiendo su servicio de entrega en la acera a 30 tiendas en Metro St. Louis y cuatro tiendas de Illinois. Los clientes de recompensas también pueden ganar puntos en todos los pedidos de entrega.
Fox 2 informa que Schnucks dice que los clientes que recogen en la acera tienen su pedido entregado en su vehículo en el estacionamiento de la tienda.
La fuente de noticias local describe el proceso de compra: para realizar un pedido, visite schnucksdelivers.com y seleccione la opción “Recoger”. Después de completar la compra, los clientes recibirán un mensaje de texto con información sobre el estacionamiento de la tienda y un número de teléfono para llamar a su llegada.
Cuando un cliente llega para una recogida, un empleado de Schnucks entregará los artículos al vehículo del cliente.
Hay una tarifa de Instacart de $ 1.99 para los clientes que no son miembros de Schnucks Delivers Express. Los clientes pueden usar el código “4Curbside” para renunciar a la tarifa de recogida en la acera de Instacart hasta el 5 de septiembre de 2019.
La lista de tiendas que ofrecen la opción de recogida en la acera ampliada son las siguientes:
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
•19 South Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 63703
Metro St. Louis
•2811 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Ill. 62002
•501 Belt Line Road, Collinsville, Ill. 62234
•2222 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Ill. 62025
•2665 North Illinois Street, Swansea, Ill. 62226
•3900 Vogel Road, Arnold, Mo. 63010
•11253 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, Mo. 63044
•141 Hilltown Village, Chesterfield, Mo. 63017
•6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville, Mo. 63304
•12756 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mo. 63141
•3029 Highway K, Dardenne Prairie, Mo. 63368
•12332 Manchester Road, Des Peres, Mo. 63131
•245 East 5th Street, Eureka, Mo. 63025
•45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, Fenton, Mo. 63026
•13987 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, Mo. 63033
•8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, Mo. 63136
•10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122
•101 Civic Center Drive, Lake Saint Louis, Mo. 63367
•9074 Overland Plaza, Overland, Mo. 63114
•6600 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights, Mo. 63117
•1950 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles, Mo. 63303
•4171 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, Mo. 63108
•4333 Butler Hill Road, St. Louis, Mo. 63128
•5055 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, Mo. 63139
•1060 Woods Mill Road, Town & Country, Mo. 63017
•8650 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, Mo. 63119
Evansville, Indiana:
•4500 West Lloyd Expressway, Evansville, Ind. 47712
•5000 Washington, Ave., Evansville, Ind. 47715
•600 East Booneville-New Harmony Road, Evansville, Ind. 47725
•8301 Bell Oaks Drive, Newburgh, Ind. 47630