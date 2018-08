Schnucks launches loyalty program

Schnucks announced its launching of a rewards program with which customers can earn points in order to save on future purchases. Signing up is online –requiring the customer’s phone number– or through the Schnucks Rewards app.

The “Schnucks Rewards” program gives customers 10 points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases. After collecting 1,000 points (the equivalent of $100 in purchases), customers will earn $2 off a future purchase. Points can either be spent as they are earned or they can be accumulated up to $500.

Points can be deposited into the customer’s account by entering their phone number at checkout or scanning the Schnucks Rewards in-app barcode. Occasional promotions like free items and double points will also be available.

The Schnucks app goes beyond points earning. Customers can also find the location of any Schnucks store, fill a prescription, access digital coupons and look up weekly sales.

You can sign up online at the following address: www.schnucks.com/rewards