Schnucks opening dates and operating hours for nine recently acquired stores

Schnucks announced Friday the opening dates and operating hours for nine of the 20 recently acquired stores from Shop ’n Save in the St. Louis Metropolitan area.

According to a press release from Schnucks, the Shop ’n Save locations will remain closed for about two and a half days while rebranding takes place. They will then be reopen fully as Schnucks stores.

Schnucks President and Coo Dave Peacock said: “We know that customers want to quickly return to their neighborhood store to shop for their families, so our teams will be working around the clock to transition these stores in a period of just 63 hours each, and we’ll focus on more extensive upgrades in the coming months.”

During the transitional period, existing pharmacy customers will be able to drop-off and pick-up prescriptions between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Pharmacy customers will be able to check in with store security who will then escort them to the pharmacy.

Fox 2 reports the store opening dates and times as:

Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9 am:

• 7909 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie, Mo. 63368 (6 a.m. – midnight)

• 9070 St. Charles Rock Road, St. John, Mo. 63114 (24 hours)

•7057 Chippewa, Shrewsbury, Mo. 63119 (6 a.m. – midnight)

Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 am:

•100 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, Mo. 63376 (5 a.m. – 1 a.m.)

•2183 Charbonier Road, Florissant, Mo. 63031 (6 a.m. – midnight)

•45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, Fenton, Mo. 63026 (6 a.m. – midnight)

Sunday, Oct 14 at 9 am:

•60 Harvester Square, St. Charles, MO 63303 (6 a.m. – midnight)

•10634 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, Mo. 63074 (24 hours)

•1253 Water Tower Plaza, Arnold, Mo. 63010 (6 a.m. – 11 p.m.)