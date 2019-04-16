School bus driver says she forgives assailants

A St. Louis school bus driver has said she forgives her assailants, after she was attacked Thursday afternoon when she was letting students off the bus.

Fox 2 reports that the driver, Patrula Griffin, is cut and bruised from head to toe but her spirit remains whole after she was attacked. Despite her great frustration, Griffin said she forgives those who beat her.

The incident took place at 9th Street and O’Fallon, in north St. Louis.

As Griffin was letting students off the bus, two women boarded the vehicle and assaulted her. Griffin attempted to fend off a woman with an ice scraper.

The two women then dragged Griffin off the bus.

“I fell onto the ground. They began to kick me. They began to hit me,” Griffin told Fox 2.

Griffin said one of the women who attacked her thought she was responsible for an earlier fight breaking out between two girls. The assailant was the mother of one of those girls.

While Griffin wants her attackers brought to justice, she also said she forgives them.

First Student, the company that employs Griffin, issued a statement in response to the incident:

“We are appalled and saddened by the behavior captured in the video. We are thankful our driver was not seriously injured. We are working collaboratively with police and conducting our own internal review of the incident.”

Meanwhile, St. Louis police said they’re working to identify the suspects.