School bus driver says she forgives assailants

A St. Louis school bus driver has said she forgives her assailants, after she was attacked Thursday afternoon when she was letting students off the bus.
Fox 2 reports that the driver, Patrula Griffin, is cut and bruised from head to toe but her spirit remains whole after she was attacked. Despite her great frustration, Griffin said she forgives those who beat her.
The incident took place at 9th Street and O’Fallon, in north St. Louis.
As Griffin was letting students off the bus, two women boarded the vehicle and assaulted her. Griffin attempted to fend off a woman with an ice scraper.
The two women then dragged Griffin off the bus.
“I fell onto the ground. They began to kick me. They began to hit me,” Griffin told Fox 2.
Griffin said one of the women who attacked her thought she was responsible for an earlier fight breaking out between two girls. The assailant was the mother of one of those girls.
While Griffin wants her attackers brought to justice, she also said she forgives them.
First Student, the company that employs Griffin, issued a statement in response to the incident:
“We are appalled and saddened by the behavior captured in the video. We are thankful our driver was not seriously injured. We are working collaboratively with police and conducting our own internal review of the incident.”
Meanwhile, St. Louis police said they’re working to identify the suspects.
Conductora de autobús escolar dice que perdona a sus atacantes
Una conductora de un autobús escolar de St. Louis ha dicho que perdona a sus agresoras, después de que fue atacada el jueves por la tarde cuando dejaba que los estudiantes bajaran del autobús.
Fox 2 informa que la conductora, Patrula Griffin, está cortada y magullada de pies a cabeza, pero su espíritu permanece completo después de que fue atacada. A pesar de su gran frustración, Griffin dijo que perdona a quienes la golpearon.
El incidente tuvo lugar en 9th Street y O’Fallon, en el norte de St. Louis.
Cuando Griffin estaba dejando a los estudiantes fuera del autobús, dos mujeres abordaron el vehículo y la asaltaron. Griffin intentó defenderse de una mujer con un raspador de hielo.
Las dos mujeres sacaron a Griffin del autobús.
“Me caí al suelo. Me empezaron a patear. Empezaron a golpearme “, le dijo Griffin a Fox 2.
Griffin dijo que una de las mujeres que la atacaron pensaba que ella era la responsable de una pelea anterior entre dos chicas. La atacante era la madre de una de esas chicas.
Si bien Griffin quiere que sus atacantes comparezcan ante la justicia, también dijo que los perdona.
First Student, la compañía que emplea a Griffin, emitió una declaración en respuesta al incidente:
“Estamos consternados y tristes por el comportamiento capturado en el video. Estamos agradecidos de que nuestro conductor no resultó gravemente herido. Estamos trabajando en colaboración con la policía y realizamos nuestra propia revisión interna del incidente “.
Mientras tanto, la policía de St. Louis dijo que están trabajando para identificar a las sospechosas.