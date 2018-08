Scientists find ice on moon

NASA scientists confirmed Wednesday that water ice is present on the moon’s north and south poles, raising the possibility of potential returns to the satellite, including creating a permanent base there.

“With enough ice sitting at the surface – within the top few millimeters – water would possibly be accessible as a resource for future expeditions to explore and even stay on the moon,” NASA said.

The discovery was made by researchers from the Ames Research Center in California, who using the space agency’s Moon Mineralogy Mapper, were able to determine that ice is present in moon craters devoid of sunlight.

“Most of the newfound water ice lies in the shadows of craters near the poles, where the warmest temperatures never reach above minus 250 degrees Fahrenheit [156C]”, a statement by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said.

“Because of the very small tilt of the moon’s rotation axis, sunlight never reaches these regions.”

The announcements comes on the heels of several important discoveries made on Mars.

Last month, scientists from the Italian space agency discovered a large underground lake, which could significantly increase the probable of life on our neighboring planet.