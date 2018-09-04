Scientists say microwaves are responsible for “sonic attacks” on US diplomats

The “sonic attacks” against U.S. diplomats in Cuba and China, and which prompted the U.S. government to bring home diplomatic staff from these countries might be to blame on microwaves.

Scientists who worked on a March report based on the examinations of 21 diplomats who served in Cuba didn’t initially link the attacks to microwaves. But now, the study’s lead author, Douglas Smith, director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Brain Injury and Repair, has told the New York Times that the diplomats likely suffered brain injuries and that microwaves might be responsible.

He told the newspaper, “Everybody was relatively skeptical at first, and everyone now agrees there’s something there.”

“It’s almost like a concussion, but without a concussion — meaning that they look like individuals who have persistent concussion symptoms but have no history of head impact,” Smith said.

Most of the attacks took place in 2016 and 2017, though as CNN reports, there have been a handful of reported incidents this year as well.

Microwaves as the culprit is only a theory so far, one official said, and there is no con rete evidence to back it. Ultrasound and infrasound are also being studied as potential causes.