Scientists say microwaves are responsible for “sonic attacks” on US diplomats

The “sonic attacks” against U.S. diplomats in Cuba and China, and which prompted the U.S. government to bring home diplomatic staff from these countries might be to blame on microwaves.
Scientists who worked on a March report based on the examinations of 21 diplomats who served in Cuba didn’t initially link the attacks to microwaves. But now, the study’s lead author, Douglas Smith, director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Brain Injury and Repair, has told the New York Times that the diplomats likely suffered brain injuries and that microwaves might be responsible.
He told the newspaper, “Everybody was relatively skeptical at first, and everyone now agrees there’s something there.”
“It’s almost like a concussion, but without a concussion — meaning that they look like individuals who have persistent concussion symptoms but have no history of head impact,” Smith said.
Most of the attacks took place in 2016 and 2017, though as CNN reports, there have been a handful of reported incidents this year as well.
Microwaves as the culprit is only a theory so far, one official said, and there is no con rete evidence to back it. Ultrasound and infrasound are also being studied as potential causes.
Científicos dicen que microondas son responsables de “ataques sónicos” contra diplomáticos estadounidenses
Microondas podrían ser culpables de “ataques sónicos” contra diplomáticos estadounidenses en Cuba y China, y que provocaron que el gobierno de Estados Unidos trajera a casa a personal diplomático de esos países.
Científicos que trabajaron en un informe de marzo basado en los exámenes de 21 diplomáticos que sirvieron en Cuba inicialmente no vincularon los ataques a microondas. Pero ahora, el autor principal del estudio, Douglas Smith, director del Centro para Lesión Cerebral y Reparación de la Universidad de Pensilvania, le dijo al New York Times que los diplomáticos probablemente sufrieron lesiones cerebrales y que las microondas podrían ser responsables.
Le dijo al periódico: “Al principio todo el mundo estaba relativamente escéptico, y ahora todos están de acuerdo en que hay algo allí”.
“Es casi como una conmoción cerebral, pero sin una conmoción cerebral, lo que significa que se ven como personas que tienen síntomas persistentes de conmoción cerebral pero no tienen un historial de impacto en la cabeza”, dijo Smith.
La mayoría de los ataques tuvieron lugar en 2016 y 2017, aunque, como informa CNN, este año también se han registrado algunos incidentes.
Las microondas como culpable son solo una teoría hasta ahora, dijo un funcionario, y no hay evidencia contundente para respaldarlo. El ultrasonido y el infrasonido también se están estudiando como posibles causas.