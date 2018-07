Scooter-sharing company launches in St. Louis; city says it’s operating illegally

Scooter-sharing Bird launched Thursday morning in St. Louis, placing scooters all around the city, but the city said the company is operating illegally.

Bird operates in a similar fashion to bike-sharing companies Ofo and LimeBike, offering dockless electric scooters on different points of the city. Riders can find them at “nests” throughout downtown St. Louis, Fairgrounds Park, Old North St. Louis, O’Fallon Park and Soulard.

A Bird spokesperson said in an email: “St. Louis recognized the need for an accessible and reliable transit system. We are excited to bring our affordable, transportation option to the people and communities of St. Louis. Birds are perfect for those ‘last mile’ trips that are too long to walk, but too short to drive.”

However, city officials told News 4 hours after the launch that Bird does not have a permit, which means they are operating illegally. They also pointed out that Bird had not discussed launching the service in St. Louis, but that they are now talking to company executives to figure out the next step.

According to these officials, the scooters could be removed “immediately” while an amendment for a bike share ordinance that could apply to scooters is voted and approved as early as next week.