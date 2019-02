Search for suspects who set St. Louis police cruise on fire

St. Louis Metropolitan police are searching for the suspects responsible for setting a police cruiser on fire.

Fox 2 reports that officers received a call for a “vehicle fire” involving a marked police at around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

The local news source said that unidentified suspects tried to steal the unoccupied car sitting outside Lee Pawn and Jewelry on Martin Luther King Drive in north St. Louis.

When the car wouldn’t move, they poured gasoline over the vehicle, set it on fire, and fled the scene.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.