More than two dozen Sears and Kmart stores are closing, including the last Sears in the St. Louis area, as the company continues to struggle financially.

Fox 2 reports that the parent company of Sears and Kmart, called Transform Co., said on Wednesday that it has “faced a number of challenges returning our stores to sustainable levels of productivity.” It announced plans to close five Kmarts and 21 Sears stores across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Liquidation sales will begin in mid-August and the stores will close in late October.

The company said “a generally weak retail environment” is forcing it to close down stores. It also blamed some of the company0s problems to its ongoing court battle with Sears Holdings, the remnant of the company that is still bankrupt.

“These challenges have unfortunately affected our performance and limited our strategic choices,” Transform Co. added.

The company said in a statement: “Our goal remains to return the company to profitability and preserve as many jobs as possible in the communities we serve.”

According to the company, employees who are laid off will be offered the same amount of severance that Sears Holdings gave to employees prior to its October 2018 bankruptcy.

In Missouri, the company will close stores in three locations: at 18877 E. 39th South, in Independence; act 3 Mid rivers Mall Drive, in St Peters; and at 330 Siemers Drive, in Cape Girardeau.