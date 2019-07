Second Democratic debate will feature Biden-Harris rematch

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris will have a re-match on the second night of the second round of Democratic presidential debates, to be held later this month in Detroit, as announced by CNN on Thursday.

The first night will feature two of the four frontrunners: Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, making it a likely competition between the two high-profile progressives, flanked by more moderate, lesser-known candidates, with perhaps the exception of Pete Buttigieg, a candidate who had a rocket star but has since hit a plateau, as he has struggled with a police shooting in South Bend, the city he presides as mayor.

The second night will feature Biden and Harris. Biden held a lead in the latest polls, but as Reuters reported earlier in the month, Harris saw her popularity doubled after the debate, and support for Biden among African-Americans was cut in half.

The Democrats plan at least 12 debates during the nominating race. The debates will take place in July 30 and July 31, respectively.