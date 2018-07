Secretary of State travels to Mexico to meet with president-elect

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is traveling to Mexico on Friday for talks with the country’s president elect. It will be the first contact in person from a member of the Trump administration with López Obrador, who will become president next December 1.

Pompeo will be joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Jared Kushner, who was taken a lead role in US diplomacy with Mexico.

The delegation will discuss a broad range of issues, including NAFTA negotiations, the opioid crisis, border security and immigration.

Trump had previously called López Obrador on July 2 to congratulate him on his win and Pompeo’s visit seeks to build on that first contact between the U.S. and future Mexican government, to develop a healthier relationship between the two countries.

“The whole goal of Secretary Pompeo’s trip is to advance that positive agenda and to work with the Mexican government across all of the issue areas where we can make progress on,” a senior State Department official told CNN in a phone call.

U.S.-Mexico relationships have been dire since Trump took office as he has repeatedly characterized Mexicans as being criminals and has accused the Mexican government of letting illegal immigration into the U.S. run rampant.

López Obrador, who many see that could be more confrontational to Trump than outgoing President Enrique Peña Nieto, has so far indicated that the Trump team has treated him with respect. He has indicated his wish to maintain a healthy relationship with the U.S. based on “mutual respect.”