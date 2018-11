Semi-truck crash leaves 1 dead in St. Louis

Two semi-trucks collided on the interstate at Boones Crossing shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday. One person was killed and the Interstate had to be closed at Boones Crossing.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials told news media outlets that one person had died as a result of the crash. Traffic cameras showed the semi truck engulfed in flames.

Eastbound I-64 was expected to be closed until at least 9:30 a.m.

There was a second fire earlier reported around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, near the Boysles Avenue exit along westbound I-64 close to the Tower Grove neighborhood. The details surrounding the fire were unclear and no injuries were reported.