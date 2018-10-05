Sen. Jeff Flake to vote yes on Kavanaugh’s confirmation

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican swing vote, said Friday he plans to vote in favor of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

“Unless something big changed, I don’t see what would, but anyway I’m glad we had a better process,” Flake told reporters after voting to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to a final vote.

Flake, among with other Republican swing votes, had previously called for an FBI investigation into accusations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh after the judge and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both in high school, a claim that Kavanaugh denies.

Republicans hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate, with Vice President Mike Pence a potential tie-breaking vote.

The Senate voted 51-49 on Friday to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to a final vote, which could be held on Saturday. And with everyone except two senators voting along party lines, it seems that Kavanaugh’s nomination will be confirmed.

Republican senator Lisa Murkowski voted to oppose Kavanaugh’s advancement. She said he was “not the right man for the court at this time.” Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, voted in favor of advancing the judge’s nomination.