Sen. Jeff Flake to vote yes on Kavanaugh’s confirmation

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican swing vote, said Friday he plans to vote in favor of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.
“Unless something big changed, I don’t see what would, but anyway I’m glad we had a better process,” Flake told reporters after voting to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to a final vote.
Flake, among with other Republican swing votes, had previously called for an FBI investigation into accusations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh after the judge and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both in high school, a claim that Kavanaugh denies.
Republicans hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate, with Vice President Mike Pence a potential tie-breaking vote.
The Senate voted 51-49 on Friday to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to a final vote, which could be held on Saturday. And with everyone except two senators voting along party lines, it seems that Kavanaugh’s nomination will be confirmed.
Republican senator Lisa Murkowski voted to oppose Kavanaugh’s advancement. She said he was “not the right man for the court at this time.” Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, voted in favor of advancing the judge’s nomination.
Senador Jeff Flake votará “sí” respecto a confirmación de Kavanaugh
El senador por Arizona Jeff Flake, un voto republicano, dijo el viernes que planea votar a favor de la confirmación de Brett Kavanaugh ante la Corte Suprema.
“A menos que algo grande haya cambiado, no veo qué, pero de todos modos me alegro de que hayamos tenido un mejor proceso”, dijo Flake a los reporteros después de votar para hacer avanzar la nominación de Kavanaugh a una votación final.
Flake, entre otros votos republicanos, había pedido previamente una investigación del FBI sobre acusaciones de agresión sexual contra Kavanaugh después de que el juez y su acusadora, Christine Blasey Ford, declararan ante el Comité Judicial del Senado. Ford acusó a Kavanaugh de agredirla sexualmente cuando ambos estaban en la escuela secundaria, una afirmación que Kavanaugh niega.
Los republicanos tienen una mayoría de 51-49 en el Senado, y el vicepresidente Mike Pence tiene un potencial voto de desempate.
El Senado votó 51-49 el viernes para avanzar en la nominación de Kavanaugh a una votación final, que podría llevarse a cabo el sábado. Y con todos, excepto dos senadores que votan según las líneas del partido, parece que se confirmará la nominación de Kavanaugh.
La senadora republicana Lisa Murkowski votó para oponerse al avance de Kavanaugh. Ella dijo que “no era el hombre adecuado para el tribunal en este momento”. Mientras tanto, el senador Joe Manchin, demócrata por Virginia Occidental, votó a favor de avanzar en la nominación del juez.