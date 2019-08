Senate approves two-year spending, debt limit deal

The U.S. Senate passed on Thursday and sent to President Donald Trump a two-year budget deal that would increase federal spending on defense and a variety of other domestic programs.

By a vote of 67-289, the Senate ignored late appeals by conservative Republicans who support bigger military expenditures and tax cuts. Reuters reports that last week, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed the bill with only some Republican support, despite Trump’s call for Congress to approve it.

The legislation would authorize $2.75 trillion in new defense and non-defense spending through Sept. 30, 2021.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said that the legislation “ensures our federal government will not approach any kind of debt crisis in the coming weeks or months.”

Meanwhile, Rand Paul, also a Republican, said of the bill: “This may well be the most fiscally irresponsible thing we’ve done in the history of the United States,” voting against the bill.

If signed into law by Trump as it is expected, the bill would add significantly to federal budget deficits already projected to climb to $1 trillion annually in the short term.