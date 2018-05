Senate candidate accused of being a “kidnapper” on Mexican presidential debate had been absolved by three judges

Nestora Salgado, a Senate candidate by the party Morena, was accused Sunday on the second debate by PRI candidate José Antonio Meade of being a “kidnapper”, as part of an attack to discredit frontrunner López Obrador’s honesty.

“Nestora Salgado is going to be a senator by Morena. A kidnapper that walked because of a police error. This is on you”, said Meade to López Obrador.

However, in 2016 the three judges that were conducting the cases against her concluded that Salgado did not commit any crimes. Salgado is the former commander of the Community Police of Olinalá, Guerrero –a state in southern Mexico–, who was arrested by the army without a warrant. She, as leader of the community police, had apprehended union leader Armando Patrón Jiménez, along with several people accused of killing several cows and their owner. The union leader then accused Salgado of kidnapping, and filed the charge with the state attorney general’s office.

Salgado spent over two years in prison without a formal indictment against her, as several human rights organizations, including a branch of the United Nations, filed official complaints over her case.

The judges determined that the charges against her were invalid, and she was finally released.

However, the National Commission for Human Rights in Mexico did find that human rights had been violated by the community police in the arrest of the union leader.