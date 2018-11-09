Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticizes Trump’s pick for Attorney General

President Donald Trump’s appointment of Matthew Whitaker to replace former Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been criticized by the Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, voicing discontent with the president’s decision.

The Senate’s top Democrat accused Trump of ignoring the proper line of succession and some legal experts have called the move unconstitutional.

Schumer says it should have been Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, a career Justice Department official who has already been confirmed by the Senate, who would have been named to the open position instead of Whitaker.

Critics of the President have accused the appointment of Matthew Whitaker to replace Sessions as an attempt to shut down the Mueller investigation into Russian collusion with the 2016 Trump campaign. Whitaker has been an open critic of the Special Counsel and has even declared in the past that he would attempt to cut funds to the investigation in an attempt to halt it.

“You ignored the statutory line of succession,” Schumer said in a letter to Trump released publicly on Friday.

“The appointment of Mr. Whitaker is further clouded by unresolved constitutional questions about the legality of such an action,” Schumer said in the letter.

John Yoo, a former Justice Department lawyer in the George W. Bush administration, said “the Supreme Court made clear that the Attorney General is a principal officer,” in a 1998 case.

“Therefore, Whitaker cannot serve as acting Attorney General… Any other officer in the Justice Department who was appointed through advice and consent can serve, including the Deputy AG, the solicitor general, and the assistant AGs,” said Yoo.