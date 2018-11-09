Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticizes Trump’s pick for Attorney General

President Donald Trump’s appointment of Matthew Whitaker to replace former Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been criticized by the Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, voicing discontent with the president’s decision.
The Senate’s top Democrat accused Trump of ignoring the proper line of succession and some legal experts have called the move unconstitutional.
Schumer says it should have been Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, a career Justice Department official who has already been confirmed by the Senate, who would have been named to the open position instead of Whitaker.
Critics of the President have accused the appointment of Matthew Whitaker to replace Sessions as an attempt to shut down the Mueller investigation into Russian collusion with the 2016 Trump campaign. Whitaker has been an open critic of the Special Counsel and has even declared in the past that he would attempt to cut funds to the investigation in an attempt to halt it.
“You ignored the statutory line of succession,” Schumer said in a letter to Trump released publicly on Friday.
“The appointment of Mr. Whitaker is further clouded by unresolved constitutional questions about the legality of such an action,” Schumer said in the letter.
John Yoo, a former Justice Department lawyer in the George W. Bush administration, said “the Supreme Court made clear that the Attorney General is a principal officer,” in a 1998 case.
“Therefore, Whitaker cannot serve as acting Attorney General… Any other officer in the Justice Department who was appointed through advice and consent can serve, including the Deputy AG, the solicitor general, and the assistant AGs,” said Yoo.
Líder demócrata del Senado, Chuck Schumer, critica elección de Trump para Fiscal General
El nombramiento del presidente Donald Trump de Matthew Whitaker para reemplazar al ex fiscal general Jeff Sessions fue criticado por el líder demócrata del Senado, Chuck Schumer, quien expresó su descontento con la decisión del presidente.
El principal demócrata del Senado acusó a Trump de ignorar la línea de sucesión adecuada, que algunos expertos legales han calificado como inconstitucional.
Schumer dice que debería haber sido el Vice Fiscal General Rod Rosenstein, un funcionario del Departamento de Justicia de carrera que ya ha sido confirmado por el Senado, quien debió haber sido nombrado para el puesto, en lugar de Whitaker.
Críticos del presidente acusaron el nombramiento de Matthew Whitaker para reemplazar a Sessions como un intento de cerrar la investigación de Mueller sobre la colusión rusa con la campaña Trump de 2016. Whitaker ha sido un crítico abierto del Fiscal Especial e incluso ha declarado en el pasado que buscaría recortar fondos para la investigación en un intento de detenerla.
“Usted ignoró la línea legal de sucesión”, dijo Schumer en una carta a Trump publicada públicamente el viernes.
“El nombramiento del Sr. Whitaker está aún más nublado por cuestiones constitucionales no resueltas sobre la legalidad de tal acción”, dijo Schumer en la carta.
John Yoo, un ex abogado del Departamento de Justicia en el gobierno de George W. Bush, dijo que “el Tribunal Supremo dejó en claro que el Fiscal General es un oficial principal”, en un caso de 1998.
“Por lo tanto, Whitaker no puede actuar como Procurador General en funciones … Cualquier otro oficial del Departamento de Justicia que haya sido designado a través de un consejo y consentimiento puede servir, incluidos el Representante General Adjunto, el Procurador General y los Asistentes Generales Asociados”, dijo Yoo.