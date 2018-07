Senate Intelligence Committee backs assessment of Russian intervention in election

The Senate Intelligence Committee has upheld the conclusion of multiple intelligence agencies that Russia intervened in the 2016 presidential election to help Donald Trump.

The committee said that Russia developed a “clear preference” for the then-candidate and sought to help him win the White House.

The assessment was announced on Tuesday and deals a blow to the conclusion of the committee’s counterpart in the House. It’s also a repudiation of the president himself, who has consistently declared that Moscow played no part in his victory over Hillary Clinton.

“The Committee has spent the last 16 months reviewing the sources, tradecraft and analytic work underpinning the Intelligence Community Assessment and sees no reason to dispute the conclusions,” Republican for North Carolina and Committee Chairman Richard Burr said in a statement.

The unclassified summary of the assessment reads: “A body of reporting, to include different intelligence disciplines, open source reporting on Russian leadership policy preferences, and Russian media content, showed that Moscow sought to denigrate Secretary Clinton.”