Senate panel advances Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination; calls for FBI investigation into accusations

The senate Judiciary Committee voted Friday to move Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate, but called on president Donald Trump to open an FBI investigation into sexual assault accusations against him.

The committee voted along party lines, with Republicans uniting around the president’s nominee to the highest court in the country. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz-, who had been undecided on Kavanaugh, agreed to advance the nomination but also asked that the FBI should be given up to one week to investigate the charges against Kavanaugh, as Democrats have called for.

“This country’s being ripped apart here,” Flake said outside the committee room. “We can have a short pause and make sure that the FBI can investigate.”

Another undecided Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, supported Flake’s calls for an FBI investigation.

USA Today reports that the committee said the investigation would “be limited to current credible allegations against the nominee.”

While only the White House can order the FBI investigation, enough pressure from Republican senators could force Trump to command the bureau to undertake such a task, since the GOP holds a narrow majority in the Senate and can’t afford to lose two votes in Kavanaugh’s confirmation.