Senate panel advances Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination; calls for FBI investigation into accusations

The senate Judiciary Committee voted Friday to move Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate, but called on president Donald Trump to open an FBI investigation into sexual assault accusations against him.
The committee voted along party lines, with Republicans uniting around the president’s nominee to the highest court in the country. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz-, who had been undecided on Kavanaugh, agreed to advance the nomination but also asked that the FBI should be given up to one week to investigate the charges against Kavanaugh, as Democrats have called for.
“This country’s being ripped apart here,” Flake said outside the committee room. “We can have a short pause and make sure that the FBI can investigate.”
Another undecided Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, supported Flake’s calls for an FBI investigation.
USA Today reports that the committee said the investigation would “be limited to current credible allegations against the nominee.”
While only the White House can order the FBI investigation, enough pressure from Republican senators could force Trump to command the bureau to undertake such a task, since the GOP holds a narrow majority in the Senate and can’t afford to lose two votes in Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
Panel del Senado avanza nominación de Brett Kavanaugh; pide investigación de FBI sobre acusaciones
El Comité Judicial del Senado votó el viernes para avanzar la nominación a la Corte Suprema de Brett Kavanaugh al Senado en pleno, pero llamó al presidente Donald Trump a abrir una investigación del FBI sobre las acusaciones de agresión sexual en su contra.
El comité votó divididos por partido, y los republicanos se unieron alrededor del candidato del presidente al tribunal más alto del país. El senador Jeff Flake, republicano por Arizona, quien había estado indeciso con respecto a Kavanaugh, accedió a avanzar en la nominación, pero también pidió que se le diera al FBI hasta una semana para investigar los cargos contra Kavanaugh, como han pedido los demócratas.
“Este país está siendo destruido”, dijo Flake fuera de la sala del comité. “Podemos hacer una breve pausa y asegurarnos de que el FBI pueda investigar”.
Otra senadora republicana indecisa, Lisa Murkowski de Alaska, apoyó los llamados de Flake para una investigación del FBI.
USA Today informa que el comité dijo que la investigación “se limitaría a las actuales acusaciones creíbles contra el candidato”.
Si bien solo la Casa Blanca puede ordenar la investigación del FBI, presión suficiente de senadores republicanos podría obligar a Trump a ordenar al Buró a realizar esa tarea, ya que el Partido Republicano tiene una mayoría limitada en el Senado y no puede permitirse perder dos votos en la confirmación de Kavanaugh.