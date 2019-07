Senate passes permanent renewal of 9/11 responders’ compensation

The Senate passed on Tuesday legislation authorizing permanent benefits for policer, firefighters and other first responders suffering from illnesses and injuries related to their work in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The legislation has now been sent to the president’s office for signing into law. If Trump does sign it as he is expected, the “Never Forget the Heroes Act” would end the need for first responders to repeatedly lobby Congress for additional funding.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer urged the bill’s passage, saying that, “these people are just like veterans. 9/11 seemed like a war in a time of war”.

The legislation would authorize federal funding through 2092 for an estimated 18,100 people who are likely to qualify for benefits, according to government estimates.

Reuters reports that a separate healthcare fund for first responders, construction workers and other laborers, many of whom suffer from cancer, has already been made permanent.

The House of Representatives passed the bill on July 12 by a vote of 402-12. The Senate passed it by 97-2, with just two Republicans opposing it.