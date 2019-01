Senator Elizabeth Warren takes step to run for president in 2020

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of the most outspoken critics of president Donald Trump’s policies, took the first step toward a 2020 White House run on Monday, becoming the most prominent Democrat to announce a challenge to the sitting president.

According to Reuters, Warren said she had formed an exploratory committee, which will allow her to begin raising campaign funding as part of what is expected to be a crowded Democratic field before the November 2020 presidential election.

Warren, 69, released a video in which she outlines her vision of a path to opportunity for all Americans, not just the wealthy.

“Every person in America should be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules, & take care of themselves & the people they love,” she said in a Twitter post. “That’s what I’m fighting for, & that’s why I’m launching an exploratory committee for president. I need you with me.”

Back in September, Warren said she would take a “hard look” at running for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump in 2020.