Senator files initiative opposing statewide vote on St. Louis merger

Municipal officials expressed support for a resolution calling on legislators to oppose a statewide vote for a merger of St. Louis city and St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that more than a dozen city leaders in St. Louis County, many of whom oppose the Better Together initiative, testified on Tuesday in favor of the proposal from Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh, D-Bellefontaine Neighbors. Its supporters testified that the merger should be handled between the county and city, not the entire state.

“Allowing something like this to go to a statewide vote would be the same as allowing a nationwide vote to merge, say, Missouri and Illinois,” said Ellisville Mayor Mike Roemerman.

Adam Kazda, from the St. Louis Regional Chamber, was the only one who testified against Walsh’s proposal, and said the merger would boost the St. Louis economy, but that the Missouri constitution should be amended first in order for the Better Together plan to work.

Among those opposing the merger is also Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, a Democrat who is running for president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, who has proposed legislation aiming to make the merger more difficult.