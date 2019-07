Senator Kamala Harris raised almost $12 million in second quarter

Senator Kamala Harris, one of the top contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination after last week’s debate, said her campaign raised nearly $12 million during the most recent fundraising quarter.

Reuters reports that Harris is fourth, behind Democrats who have released their fundraising totals: Pete Buttigieg raised $24.8 million; Joe Biden raked in $21.5 million, and Bernie Sanders raised $18 million over the same period.

Harris positioned herself as a top contender after a heated exchange with former vice president Joe Biden, the current frontrunner in the polls, regarding his working together with segregationists as a young senator.

Recent opinion polls have shown her in third place, just behind Biden and Sanders, and surpassing Elizabeth Warren, who also saw her popularity rise, but Harris’ nearly doubled.

Harris’ campaign said it also had taken in close to a half-million dollars from online sales of merchandise, including T-shirts reading “That Little Girl Was Me”, a reference to Harris telling Biden that she benefited from a busing program, which he opposed as a senator, when she was a little girl.