Senior North Korean official reportedly heading to the U.S.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency is reporting that a senior North Korean official is traveling to the United States, ahead of the summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.
Kim Yong Chol is a former military intelligence chief and now a vice chairman of the North Korean ruling party’s central committee, tasked with inter-Korean relations. He would be the most senior North Korean official to visit the United States in 18 years.
The Yonhap news agency said that Kim’s name was on the passenger list for a flight Wednesday from Beijing to New York. Kim was, in fact, seen in the Beijing airport Tuesday by The Associated Press.
North Korea has expressed great interest in making the Trump-Kim summit happen in Singapore on June 12, as scheduled, and this would mark another important and concrete step towards making it happen. President Trump had announce his withdrawal from said meeting but after a meeting between the presidents of the two Koreas seemed to reignite the possibility of the summit, Trump has said it could still happen.
Alto funcionario norcoreano se dirige a los EE. UU.
La agencia de noticias Yonhap de Corea del Sur informa que un alto funcionario de Corea del Norte viaja a Estados Unidos, en preparación de la cumbre entre Donald Trump y Kim Jong-un.
Kim Yong Chol es un ex jefe de inteligencia militar y ahora vicepresidente del comité central del partido gobernante de Corea del Norte, encargado de las relaciones intercoreanas. Él sería el funcionario de más alto rango de Corea del Norte que habría visitado Estados Unidos en 18 años.
La agencia de noticias Yonhap dijo que el nombre de Kim estaba en la lista de pasajeros para un vuelo el miércoles de Pekín a Nueva York. De hecho, Kim fue visto en el aeropuerto de Pekín el martes por The Associated Press.
Corea del Norte ha expresado un gran interés en hacer que la cumbre Trump-Kim se realice en Singapur el 12 de junio, como estaba previsto, y este sería otro paso importante y concreto para lograrlo. El presidente Trump había anunciado su retirada de dicha reunión, pero luego de que una reunión entre los presidentes de las dos Coreas pareciera reavivar la posibilidad de la cumbre, Trump dijo que aún podría suceder.