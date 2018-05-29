Senior North Korean official reportedly heading to the U.S.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency is reporting that a senior North Korean official is traveling to the United States, ahead of the summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.

Kim Yong Chol is a former military intelligence chief and now a vice chairman of the North Korean ruling party’s central committee, tasked with inter-Korean relations. He would be the most senior North Korean official to visit the United States in 18 years.

The Yonhap news agency said that Kim’s name was on the passenger list for a flight Wednesday from Beijing to New York. Kim was, in fact, seen in the Beijing airport Tuesday by The Associated Press.

North Korea has expressed great interest in making the Trump-Kim summit happen in Singapore on June 12, as scheduled, and this would mark another important and concrete step towards making it happen. President Trump had announce his withdrawal from said meeting but after a meeting between the presidents of the two Koreas seemed to reignite the possibility of the summit, Trump has said it could still happen.