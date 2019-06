Sensitivity training planned for St. Louis police

The St. Louis police will undergo sensitivity training after allegations that current and former officers posted racist, violent, homophobic and anti-Muslim statements on Facebook.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jimmie Edwards, the Public Safety Director, said on Tuesday that the training will start next week with the department’s sergeants. The rest of the police force will receive the training gradually after that.

The announcement comes a day after the department said it was conducting an investigation into the Facebook posts.

According to KMOV, Edwards added that he believed objectionable posts had declined among police and other city employees after the city toughened its social media policy last September.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner released the following statement:

“The Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis is currently reviewing the Plan View Project’s database for offensive social media posts made by current and former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers. The Circuit Attorney and her team will assess this information to determine potential biases which may have influenced how police officers carried out their job of serving the people of the City of St. Louis in criminal cases. Once our review is completed, we will determine appropriate measures to protect the public.

Community confidence in local police is essential to law enforcement’s ability to reduce violent crime. If people of the City of St. Louis lose confidence in the ability of police officers to treat people fairly and respectfully, they are much less likely to cooperate with the criminal justice process as a witness, victim, or juror.

It is essential that St. Louisans have confidence in the police officers who patrol their neighborhoods, seek charges based on their word, and testify in court. We, as community, cannot tolerate bias policing at any level of law enforcement.”