Sentencing for man convicted of killing St. Louis County officer Blake Snyder

On Thursday afternoon, the man who shot and killed a St. Louis County police officer is scheduled to be sentenced.

20-year-old Trenton Forster will be at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Clayton to hear his sentencing. Forster was convicted in February 2016 for the shooting and death of St. Louis County Police officer Blake Snyder.

The defense tried to point out that Forster had a terrible childhood and suffered from bipolar disorder. That he had started drinking at a young age and was high on drugs, homeless and suicidal days and hours before the murder.

The prosecution pointed out that Forster had threatened to kill a cop before he would go back to jail and that he knew what he was doing when the killing occurred.

The jury agreed with the prosecution and charged Forster with first-degree murder.

Officer Snyder is survived by his wife, a young boy, his parent, family and many people who loved him.