Sentencing for man convicted of killing St. Louis County officer Blake Snyder

On Thursday afternoon, the man who shot and killed a St. Louis County police officer is scheduled to be sentenced.
20-year-old Trenton Forster will be at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Clayton to hear his sentencing. Forster was convicted in February 2016 for the shooting and death of St. Louis County Police officer Blake Snyder.
The defense tried to point out that Forster had a terrible childhood and suffered from bipolar disorder. That he had started drinking at a young age and was high on drugs, homeless and suicidal days and hours before the murder.
The prosecution pointed out that Forster had threatened to kill a cop before he would go back to jail and that he knew what he was doing when the killing occurred.
The jury agreed with the prosecution and charged Forster with first-degree murder.
Officer Snyder is survived by his wife, a young boy, his parent, family and many people who loved him.
Sentencia para hombre condenado por asesinato de oficial del condado de St. Louis Blake Snyder
El jueves por la tarde, el hombre que disparó y mató a un oficial de policía del condado de St. Louis está programado para ser sentenciado.
Trenton Forster, de 20 años de edad, estará en el palacio de justicia del condado de St. Louis en Clayton para escuchar su sentencia. Forster fue condenado en febrero de 2016 por el tiroteo y la muerte del oficial de policía del condado de St. Louis Blake Snyder.
La defensa intentó señalar que Forster tuvo una infancia terrible y sufrió un trastorno bipolar. Que había comenzado a beber a una edad temprana y estaba drogado con drogas, personas sin hogar y días y horas suicidas antes del asesinato.
La fiscalía señaló que Forster había amenazado con matar a un policía antes de que regresara a la cárcel y que sabía lo que estaba haciendo cuando ocurrió el asesinato.
El jurado estuvo de acuerdo con la acusación y acusó a Forster de asesinato en primer grado.
Al oficial Snyder le sobreviven su esposa, un niño, su padre, su familia y muchas personas que lo amaban.