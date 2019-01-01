Serena Williams & Roger Federer will play against each other for the first time

Tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams will meet on the court for the first time when Switzerland face the USA in the Hopman Cup on Tuesday.
Federer and Williams, who are both 37 years old, have won a combined 43 Grand Slam titles.
“It is very exciting for both of us and I hope a lot of tennis fans tune in and watch it,” said Federer.
Meanwhile, Williams said it was “like a dream come true” and something she has been looking forward to it.
The BBC reports that the match has been described as the most anticipated contest involving a male and female player since the “Battle of the Sexes” in 1973, when 39-time Grand Slam champion Billie Jean King beat former men’s world number one Bobby Riggs in straight sets.
Both Federer and Williams expressed mutual admiration.
Federer said: “I admire everything she’s done on and off the court, we are both fierce competitors and we always want to win.”
The Hopman Cup comprises two singles and a mixed doubles match between nations in a round-robin format with two groups of four. The winners of each group will contest Saturday’s final.
Serena Williams y Roger Federer jugarán entre sí por primera vez
Las leyendas del tenis Roger Federer y Serena Williams se encontrarán en la cancha por primera vez cuando Suiza se enfrente a los EE. UU. En la Copa Hopman el martes.
Federer y Williams, ambos de 37 años, han ganado 43 títulos combinados de Grand Slam.
“Es muy emocionante para los dos y espero que muchos fanáticos del tenis se sintonicen y vean”, dijo Federer.
Mientras tanto, Williams dijo que era “como un sueño hecho realidad” y algo que ella esperaba con ansias.
La BBC informa que el partido ha sido descrito como el concurso más esperado que involucra a un jugador masculino y femenino desde la “Batalla de los Sexos” en 1973, cuando la 39 veces campeona de Grand Slam Billie Jean King venció al ex número uno del mundo, Bobby Riggs, en sets seguidos.
Tanto Federer como Williams expresaron admiración mutua.
Federer dijo: “Admiro todo lo que ha hecho dentro y fuera de la cancha, los dos somos competidores feroces y siempre queremos ganar”.
La Copa Hopman comprende dos singles y un partido de dobles mixtos entre naciones en un formato de round-robin con dos grupos de cuatro. Los ganadores de cada grupo disputarán la final del sábado.