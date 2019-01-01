Serena Williams & Roger Federer will play against each other for the first time

Tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams will meet on the court for the first time when Switzerland face the USA in the Hopman Cup on Tuesday.

Federer and Williams, who are both 37 years old, have won a combined 43 Grand Slam titles.

“It is very exciting for both of us and I hope a lot of tennis fans tune in and watch it,” said Federer.

Meanwhile, Williams said it was “like a dream come true” and something she has been looking forward to it.

The BBC reports that the match has been described as the most anticipated contest involving a male and female player since the “Battle of the Sexes” in 1973, when 39-time Grand Slam champion Billie Jean King beat former men’s world number one Bobby Riggs in straight sets.

Both Federer and Williams expressed mutual admiration.

Federer said: “I admire everything she’s done on and off the court, we are both fierce competitors and we always want to win.”

The Hopman Cup comprises two singles and a mixed doubles match between nations in a round-robin format with two groups of four. The winners of each group will contest Saturday’s final.