Sessions finally addresses Trump’s criticism; says Department of Justice will not be “influenced by political considerations”

President Trump criticized, again, his Attorney General during an interview with “Fox and Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt: “I put in an attorney general that never took control of the Justice Department. Jeff Sessions never took control of the Justice Department and it’s sort of an incredible thing.”

He also repeated his main criticism aimed at Sessions, which basically blames him for the Russia investigation. “He took the job and then he said, ‘I’m going to recuse myself [from the Russia investigation]. I said, ‘What kind of man is this?’”

Trump has long complained both in public and private that due to Sessions’ recusal, he hasn’t been able to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller and end the Russia probe into interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

All this criticism isn’t new, but what did come as a surprise was a statement sent out by Sessions after the president’s interview aired.

Rebutting the president directly, Sessions started his statement by saying “I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in.”

Here’s Sessions’ full statement:

“I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President’s agenda – one that protects the safety and security and rights of the American people, reduces violent crime, enforces our immigration laws, promotes economic growth, and advances religious liberty.

“While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action. However, no nation has a more talented, more dedicated group of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors than the United States.

I am proud to serve with them and proud of the work we have done in successfully advancing the rule of law.”

It seems as though the president is more and more isolated as his term advances. His former lawyer has turned on him, his former campaign manager has been charged by federal prosecutors, his former confidante (Omarosa) has written an unflattering book about him, and now even people still part of his administration are punching back.