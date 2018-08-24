Sessions finally addresses Trump’s criticism; says Department of Justice will not be “influenced by political considerations”

President Trump criticized, again, his Attorney General during an interview with “Fox and Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt: “I put in an attorney general that never took control of the Justice Department. Jeff Sessions never took control of the Justice Department and it’s sort of an incredible thing.”
He also repeated his main criticism aimed at Sessions, which basically blames him for the Russia investigation. “He took the job and then he said, ‘I’m going to recuse myself [from the Russia investigation]. I said, ‘What kind of man is this?’”
Trump has long complained both in public and private that due to Sessions’ recusal, he hasn’t been able to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller and end the Russia probe into interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.
All this criticism isn’t new, but what did come as a surprise was a statement sent out by Sessions after the president’s interview aired.
Rebutting the president directly, Sessions started his statement by saying “I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in.”
Here’s Sessions’ full statement:
“I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President’s agenda – one that protects the safety and security and rights of the American people, reduces violent crime, enforces our immigration laws, promotes economic growth, and advances religious liberty.
“While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action. However, no nation has a more talented, more dedicated group of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors than the United States.
I am proud to serve with them and proud of the work we have done in successfully advancing the rule of law.”
It seems as though the president is more and more isolated as his term advances. His former lawyer has turned on him, his former campaign manager has been charged by federal prosecutors, his former confidante (Omarosa) has written an unflattering book about him, and now even people still part of his administration are punching back.
Sessions finalmente responde a críticas de Trump; dice que Departamento de Justicia no será “influenciado por consideraciones políticas”
El presidente Trump criticó nuevamente a su fiscal general durante una entrevista con la presentadora de “Fox and Friends”, Ainsley Earhardt: “Puse a un fiscal general que nunca tomó el control del Departamento de Justicia. Jeff Sessions nunca tomó el control del Departamento de Justicia y es una cosa increíble”.
También repitió su principal crítica dirigida a Sessions, que básicamente lo culpa por la investigación de Rusia. “Él tomó el trabajo y luego dijo: ‘Me voy a recusar a mí mismo [de la investigación de Rusia]. Yo dije: ‘¿Qué clase de hombre es este?'”.
Trump se ha quejado durante mucho tiempo, tanto en público como en privado, de que, debido a la recusación de Sessions, no ha podido despedir al fiscal especial Robert Mueller y poner fin a la investigación sobre la interferencia rusa en las elecciones de 2016 y la posible colusión con la campaña de Trump.
Todas estas críticas no son nuevas, pero lo que sí fue una sorpresa fue una declaración enviada por Sessions luego de que se transmitiera la entrevista del presidente.
Refutando directamente al presidente, Sessions comenzó su declaración diciendo: “Tomé el control del Departamento de Justicia el día que juré”.
Aquí está la declaración completa de Sessions:
“Tomé el control del Departamento de Justicia el día que juré, razón por la cual hemos tenido un éxito sin precedentes en la realización de la agenda del Presidente, una que protege la seguridad y los derechos del pueblo estadounidense, reduce los delitos violentos, hace cumplir nuestras leyes de inmigración, promueve el crecimiento económico y promueve la libertad religiosa.
“Si bien soy Fiscal General, las acciones del Departamento de Justicia no estarán influenciadas indebidamente por consideraciones políticas. Exijo los más altos estándares, y donde no se cumplen, tomo medidas. Sin embargo, ninguna nación tiene un grupo más talentoso, más dedicado de investigadores y fiscales de la aplicación de la ley que los Estados Unidos.
Me enorgullece servir con ellos y estoy orgulloso del trabajo que hemos hecho para avanzar con éxito en el estado de derecho”.
Parece que el presidente está cada vez más aislado a medida que avanza su mandato. Su ex abogado se ha vuelto en su contra, su ex gerente de campaña ha sido acusado por fiscales federales, su ex confidente (Omarosa) ha escrito un libro poco halagador sobre él, y ahora incluso personas que aún forman parte de su administración le están respondiendo con dureza.