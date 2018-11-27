Settlement reached in lawsuits against Rams over St. Louis seat licenses

The Los Angeles Rams have settled three lawsuits connected to companies that owned seats in the Dome and loss wages when the team departures from St. Louis and headed to California.
The lawsuits date back to when the Rams were still hosted by the Lou. The three parties involved purchasing about 46,000 personal seat licenses, better known as PSLs, during the two decades the team played in Missouri, Fox 2 informs.
The agreement was valid up until 2024, however the Rams decided to leave in 2016 and those seats did not transfer with them, leading to three lawsuits that later consolidated to one.
Fox 2 informs that the plaintiffs wanted the rights to purchased tickets for Rams games in L.A., refunds for the unused portions of their now voided PSLs and damages. In a new U.S. District Court filing, it is stated that the two parties have come to an agreement, whose specifics were not provided.
All parties are expected to sign the agreement by December 17. However, it is important noting that this case is not related with the current lawsuit between the City of St. Louis and the NFL.
Acuerdo alcanzado en juicios contra Rams por licencias de asientos en St. Louis
Los Carneros de Los Ángeles han resuelto tres demandas relacionadas con compañías que tenían asientos en el Domo y salarios de pérdida cuando el equipo salió de St. Louis y se dirigió a California.
Las demandas se remontan a cuando los Carneros todavía tenían su casa en el Lou. Las tres partes involucraron la compra de aproximadamente 46,000 licencias de asientos personales, más conocidas como PSL, durante las dos décadas que el equipo jugó en Missouri, informa Fox 2.
El acuerdo era válido hasta 2024, sin embargo, los Rams decidieron retirarse en 2016 y esos asientos no se transfirieron con ellos, lo que llevó a tres juicios que luego se consolidaron en uno.
Fox 2 informa que los demandantes querían los derechos para comprar boletos para los juegos de Rams en L.A., reembolsos por las porciones no utilizadas de sus PSL anulados y daños. En una nueva presentación del Tribunal de Distrito de EE. UU., se afirma que las dos partes han llegado a un acuerdo, cuyos detalles no se proporcionaron.
Se espera que todas las partes firmen el acuerdo antes del 17 de diciembre. Sin embargo, es importante tener en cuenta que este caso no está relacionado con la demanda actual entre la Ciudad de St. Louis y la NFL.