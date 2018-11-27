Settlement reached in lawsuits against Rams over St. Louis seat licenses

The Los Angeles Rams have settled three lawsuits connected to companies that owned seats in the Dome and loss wages when the team departures from St. Louis and headed to California.

The lawsuits date back to when the Rams were still hosted by the Lou. The three parties involved purchasing about 46,000 personal seat licenses, better known as PSLs, during the two decades the team played in Missouri, Fox 2 informs.

The agreement was valid up until 2024, however the Rams decided to leave in 2016 and those seats did not transfer with them, leading to three lawsuits that later consolidated to one.

Fox 2 informs that the plaintiffs wanted the rights to purchased tickets for Rams games in L.A., refunds for the unused portions of their now voided PSLs and damages. In a new U.S. District Court filing, it is stated that the two parties have come to an agreement, whose specifics were not provided.

All parties are expected to sign the agreement by December 17. However, it is important noting that this case is not related with the current lawsuit between the City of St. Louis and the NFL.