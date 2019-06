Seven migrants dead because of “extreme heat” at US border

Authorities in Texas reported seven migrant deaths on Monday, including a woman, two babies and a toddler, at the US border as summer looms as a threat over Central American families trying to cross into the United States.

Reuters reports that the woman and three children may have been dead for days before they were found by U.S. Border Patrol near the Rio Grande in South Texas on Sunday, according to a local law enforcement official.

The news outlet reports that the migrants were thought to have died from heat exposure and dehydration in an area about 18 miles east of McAllen.

The Border Patrol said that agents recovered the bodies of two men near Carrizo Springs after anonymous calls on June 19 and June 20 alerted them to lost migrants.

Another decomposed body was found on June 20 on the riverbank of the Rio Grande near Normandy.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul Ortiz said that “the extreme temperatures during this time of year can be fatal.”

Arrests of undocumented migrants are at their highest monthly level since 2006 in May, and more than 60% of those apprehended are either children or families, many of whom are seeking asylum.

The Trump administration has put pressure on Mexico to curb illegal immigrants from reaching American territory, or face economic tariffs on Mexican exports to the U.S.