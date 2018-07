Several overnight shootings in St. Louis; one person dead

The City of St. Louis saw a violent Monday night and early Tuesday morning as three separate shootings left one person dead and two others injured.

The fatal shooting took place on Bailey Street in north St. Louis in the Fairground Neighborhood. Police responded to a call for a shooting at around 9:24 p.m.

By 10:30 p.m., authorities were investigating a scene in a parking lot behind apartments on Bailey Street. A 41-year-old man was found shot outside not he pavement. He was taken away in an ambulance but it was later reported that he had died.

Then just before 12:30 a.m., police were called to west Fairfax Court for a shooting in the Vandeventer Neighborhood.

According to FOX 2, a man in his 50s was found shot outside. He was rushed to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Some thirty minutes later, just after 1 a.m., police were called to East John and North 20th in the College Hill area.

Authorities discovered a man in his 20s, who had been shot inside of a car. He was taken to a local hospital and reported as stable.

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder on Bailey street.